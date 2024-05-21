Conor McGregor says he is “ecstatic and delighted” by reports of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s alleged tax debt

Conor McGregor Slams Khabib Nurmagomedov Amid Reports of Tax Debt

During a live stream on Duelbits, Conor McGregor chimed on the reported tax issues for Khabib, and he wasn’t interested in hearing “The Eagle’s” side of the story (via MMAMania.com).

“That’s typical rat behavior,” McGregor said on a Duelbits live stream. “Scurrying rat. So, he has bills to pay. Two main events or something he has in the UFC and he owes his bollocks to the Russian government. So, he’s gonna pay his f—kin’ money that he owes instead of siphoning it out through to other countries. I’m ecstatic and delighted that that’s coming on top of him.

“We all will welcome him back into the fight game where he’s ran from,” he continued. “It’s a rat trap. The rat trap has been set. We’re excited about that and to see where it goes. We noticed a little rat scurrying on back. We see him back around. The fat rat we call him.”

McGregor has continuously fired shots at Khabib despite their October 2018 meeting, which saw “The Eagle” successfully retain the UFC Lightweight Championship over the “Notorious” one. Nurmagomedov forced McGregor to tap out in the fourth round and infamously hopped over the cage to go after Dillon Danis in the crowd.