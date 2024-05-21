Conor McGregor says he is “ecstatic and delighted” by reports of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s alleged tax debt

By Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2024

Conor McGregor has reacted to the reports of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s tax woes.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dana White

Reports have surfaced claiming that Khabib owes $3.3 million to the Russian Federal Tax Service. It was also claimed that “The Eagle’s” charity accounts were frozen due to unpaid taxes. Team Khabib has denied the allegation, saying that the reports of unpaid taxes are inaccurate and “The Eagle” still develops and engages in various business activities.

Don’t tell that to McGregor, who has taken the story and ran with it.

RELATED: REPORT | KHABIB NURMAGOMEDOV BEING INVESTIGATED FOR UNDERPAYING HIS BUSINESS TAXES BY $300 MILLION RUBLES

Conor McGregor Slams Khabib Nurmagomedov Amid Reports of Tax Debt

During a live stream on Duelbits, Conor McGregor chimed on the reported tax issues for Khabib, and he wasn’t interested in hearing “The Eagle’s” side of the story (via MMAMania.com).

“That’s typical rat behavior,” McGregor said on a Duelbits live stream. “Scurrying rat. So, he has bills to pay. Two main events or something he has in the UFC and he owes his bollocks to the Russian government. So, he’s gonna pay his f—kin’ money that he owes instead of siphoning it out through to other countries. I’m ecstatic and delighted that that’s coming on top of him.

“We all will welcome him back into the fight game where he’s ran from,” he continued. “It’s a rat trap. The rat trap has been set. We’re excited about that and to see where it goes. We noticed a little rat scurrying on back. We see him back around. The fat rat we call him.”

McGregor has continuously fired shots at Khabib despite their October 2018 meeting, which saw “The Eagle” successfully retain the UFC Lightweight Championship over the “Notorious” one. Nurmagomedov forced McGregor to tap out in the fourth round and infamously hopped over the cage to go after Dillon Danis in the crowd.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall says undisputed heavyweight title fight must come next after Curtis Blaydes fight at UFC 304

Harry Kettle - May 21, 2024
Ilia Topuria, Conor McGregor
Ilia Topuria

Conor McGregor trashes reigning UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria: “He reminds me of a little r*tard Artem Lobov”

Harry Kettle - May 21, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has given his honest thoughts on UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Jorge Masvidal, Chael Sonnen
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen explains why he opted to fight Anderson Silva in boxing, says he wants eventual Jorge Masvidal bout

Harry Kettle - May 21, 2024

Chael Sonnen has explained why he chose to take on Anderson Silva in boxing, as well as what his future plans are beyond that.

Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Conor McGregor explains why he would pick Max Holloway to defeat “non-champion” Ilia Topuria

Harry Kettle - May 21, 2024

Conor McGregor has explained why he would back Max Holloway to defeat Ilia Topuria in a possible superfight.

Lerone Murphy, Edson Barboza, UFC Vegas 92
Lerone Murphy

What's next for Lerone Murphy and Edson Barboza after UFC Vegas 92?

Cole Shelton - May 20, 2024

In the main event of UFC Vegas 92, ranked featherweights threw down as Lerone Murphy took on Edson Barboza.

Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen

Anderson Silva opens as a massive favorite over Chael Sonnen ahead of their boxing match

Cole Shelton - May 20, 2024
Leon Edwards, Conor McGregor
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards eyes Conor McGregor title defense after wins in their upcoming bouts

Curtis Calhoun - May 20, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards wants a ‘red panty night’ against Conor McGregor after his upcoming title defense.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O’Malley reveals he got ‘swatted’ during recent gaming live stream, briefly detained by cops

Curtis Calhoun - May 20, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley had swarms of police at his home last weekend as the victim of a swatting incident.

Chase Hooper
UFC

Chase Hooper says Viacheslav Borschev "definitely tapped" at UFC St. Louis

Cole Shelton - May 20, 2024

Chase Hooper knows Viacheslav Borschev tapped to his submission at UFC St. Louis.

Conor McGregor, Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Conor McGregor rips the state of the UFC welterweight division: 'Leon Edwards loves a decision'

Curtis Calhoun - May 20, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor feels change is needed at the top of the welterweight division after Leon Edwards’s recent performances.