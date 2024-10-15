Conor McGregor offers Sean O’Malley all-expenses paid trip to train with him in Ireland: “He would regain his title!”

Now that Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley have squashed their beef, McGregor wants O’Malley and his longtime coach Tim Welch to train on his home soil.

O’Malley lost the UFC bantamweight title to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 last month. The loss snapped a lengthy unbeaten streak and ended his bantamweight title reign.

After falling to Dvalishvili, O’Malley is recovering from surgery he had on a torn labrum suffered just weeks before UFC 306. Despite his checkered health, he’s envisioning a return to the Octagon by next summer.

McGregor and O’Malley have had some bad blood in recent months. The two have traded barbs on social media with O’Malley going as far as accusing McGregor of being a cocaine addict.

But, greener pastures in McGregor and O’Malley’s relationship have surfaced in recent weeks. After watching O’Malley’s loss to Dvalishvili, McGregor wants to offer a helping hand in an extremely generous way.