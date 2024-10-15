Conor McGregor offers Sean O’Malley all-expenses paid trip to train with him in Ireland: “He would regain his title!”

By Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2024

Now that Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley have squashed their beef, McGregor wants O’Malley and his longtime coach Tim Welch to train on his home soil.

Conor McGregor, Sean O'Malley

O’Malley lost the UFC bantamweight title to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 last month. The loss snapped a lengthy unbeaten streak and ended his bantamweight title reign.

After falling to Dvalishvili, O’Malley is recovering from surgery he had on a torn labrum suffered just weeks before UFC 306. Despite his checkered health, he’s envisioning a return to the Octagon by next summer.

McGregor and O’Malley have had some bad blood in recent months. The two have traded barbs on social media with O’Malley going as far as accusing McGregor of being a cocaine addict.

But, greener pastures in McGregor and O’Malley’s relationship have surfaced in recent weeks. After watching O’Malley’s loss to Dvalishvili, McGregor wants to offer a helping hand in an extremely generous way.

Conor McGregor issues open invitation to Sean O’Malley and his coach

In a since-deleted tweet, McGregor invited O’Malley and Welch to Ireland.

“Sean is a fighting legend!” McGregor tweeted. “UFC champion and an incredible superstar! I would love, love, love to see, and I can set it up fully, himself and his long time coach, Tim Welch, do a stint in Ireland. A 4 week run at SBG Ireland under John’s coaching and I am telling you he would regain his title. He has a shot at regaining it still for sure, but for himself, and also his coach to spend a good month, to begin with, not a long time, but a good solid month under coach Kav at SBG and they would take heaps of knowledge back with them and onward to regain the Gold. I would love to see it!”

McGregor was supposed to return to the UFC Octagon against Michael Chandler in June before withdrawing due to injury. A timeline for his planned UFC comeback remains uncertain, as of this writing.

O’Malley hasn’t responded to McGregor’s offer, but as he prepares for a fighting comeback, a collaboration between two of the UFC’s biggest stars could be on the horizon.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Conor McGregor Sean O'Malley UFC

