Tom Aspinall praises Dricus du Plessis following UFC 305 victory

By Harry Kettle - August 20, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has praised Dricus du Plessis following his triumph over Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

Israel Adesanya

In the main event of UFC 305, Dricus du Plessis put on a real show. Alongside Israel Adesanya, these two were able to put forward a fantastic contest as they battled it out over the UFC middleweight championship.

RELATED: Israel Adesanya says he’s not friends with Dricus du Plessis but doesn’t think he’s a bad person: “We’re cool, and I respect him”

Of course, many fans and pundits were pretty surprised by what they saw. While du Plessis is obviously a good fighter, he has the kind of style that has left some wondering how he’s been able to make it to the top.

In a recent UFC 305 review, Tom Aspinall weighed in on the success that the South African sensation has been able to have.

Aspinall praises du Plessis

“DDP, you can’t count this guy out,” Aspinall said. “I watch fights as a fan, but I also watch fights as a fighter to try and pick up little nuances, and I love to study different styles. For me personally, DDP is a guy who I’m baffled by, in all honesty. I’m completely baffled by his style because you watch him and, to be brutally honest, he looks a little bit inferior to his opponents in terms of technique, but it’s amazing to watch because he obviously isn’t inferior.

“The gameplans that this guy and his coaches are doing are absolutely unbelievable. Me personally, I think he’s one of the smartest fighters in the UFC and his team must be very, very smart as well,” Aspinall continued. “The guy just finds a way to win. He’s extremely physically strong. … He looks a little bit messy, and I’m sure we all can agree on that. But he makes up for it in spirit, his will to win, and persistence. If he doesn’t get what he’s going for, he will keep going and grind his opponents down until he gets it. He just looked fantastic out there (at UFC 305).”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

