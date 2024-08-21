Bo Nickal laughs off idea that Islam Makhachev would be D1 NCAA wrestling champion

UFC prospect Bo Nickal has laughed off the idea that Islam Makhachev would be a D1 NCAA wrestling champion.

As we know, Islam Makhachev is one of the scariest guys in all of mixed martial arts. In addition to his wrestling prowess, he’s also added some solid striking and great submission work to his game in recent years. In addition to that, he’s the reigning UFC lightweight champion – and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

RELATED: Bo Nickal gives less-than-glowing review of Islam Makhachev’s wrestling ahead of UFC 302

As we look ahead to the future, it’s interesting to consider what could be next for him. Makhachev has teased the possibility of heading to welterweight in order to try and become a two-weight world champion, but it could be just as likely that he pursues GOAT status at lightweight.

Recently, some have wondered how Islam’s wrestling skills would translate to the collegiate level. Bo Nickal, who has some experience in that area, has some thoughts on the matter.