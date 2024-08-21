Bo Nickal laughs off idea that Islam Makhachev would be D1 NCAA wrestling champion
UFC prospect Bo Nickal has laughed off the idea that Islam Makhachev would be a D1 NCAA wrestling champion.
As we know, Islam Makhachev is one of the scariest guys in all of mixed martial arts. In addition to his wrestling prowess, he’s also added some solid striking and great submission work to his game in recent years. In addition to that, he’s the reigning UFC lightweight champion – and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.
As we look ahead to the future, it’s interesting to consider what could be next for him. Makhachev has teased the possibility of heading to welterweight in order to try and become a two-weight world champion, but it could be just as likely that he pursues GOAT status at lightweight.
Recently, some have wondered how Islam’s wrestling skills would translate to the collegiate level. Bo Nickal, who has some experience in that area, has some thoughts on the matter.
Let’s consider a few things. Islam would have to wrestle 174 given the amount of weight he cuts. He comes from the mountains of Dagestan which historically produces some of the toughest people on the planet. Islam’s mma wrestling is the highest level, which already makes him a… https://t.co/vQBGMlEIup
— Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) August 21, 2024
Nickal questions Makhachev
“Let’s consider a few things. Islam would have to wrestle 174 given the amount of weight he cuts. He comes from the mountains of Dagestan which historically produces some of the toughest people on the planet. Islam’s mma wrestling is the highest level, which already makes him a formidable opponent. He’s got tons of competition experience, strength, endurance, and great technique, and a high IQ. He’s taken down everyone put in front of him with relative ease.
“With that being said @carterstarocci wins by pin 1st period.”
Carter Starocci is a four-time D1 NCAA champion.
Do you agree with Bo Nickal? What do you believe Islam Makhachev can go on to accomplish in mixed martial arts? Will Nickal ever compete for a world title in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
