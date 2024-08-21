Bo Nickal laughs off idea that Islam Makhachev would be D1 NCAA wrestling champion

By Harry Kettle - August 20, 2024

UFC prospect Bo Nickal has laughed off the idea that Islam Makhachev would be a D1 NCAA wrestling champion.

Bo Nickal, Islam Makhachev

As we know, Islam Makhachev is one of the scariest guys in all of mixed martial arts. In addition to his wrestling prowess, he’s also added some solid striking and great submission work to his game in recent years. In addition to that, he’s the reigning UFC lightweight champion – and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

RELATED: Bo Nickal gives less-than-glowing review of Islam Makhachev’s wrestling ahead of UFC 302

As we look ahead to the future, it’s interesting to consider what could be next for him. Makhachev has teased the possibility of heading to welterweight in order to try and become a two-weight world champion, but it could be just as likely that he pursues GOAT status at lightweight.

Recently, some have wondered how Islam’s wrestling skills would translate to the collegiate level. Bo Nickal, who has some experience in that area, has some thoughts on the matter.

Nickal questions Makhachev

“Let’s consider a few things. Islam would have to wrestle 174 given the amount of weight he cuts. He comes from the mountains of Dagestan which historically produces some of the toughest people on the planet. Islam’s mma wrestling is the highest level, which already makes him a formidable opponent. He’s got tons of competition experience, strength, endurance, and great technique, and a high IQ. He’s taken down everyone put in front of him with relative ease.

“With that being said @carterstarocci wins by pin 1st period.”

Carter Starocci is a four-time D1 NCAA champion.

Do you agree with Bo Nickal? What do you believe Islam Makhachev can go on to accomplish in mixed martial arts? Will Nickal ever compete for a world title in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bo Nickal Islam Makhachev UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley clash after Merab suffers cut weeks before UFC 306

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2024
Dana White, Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Dana White blasts Merab Dvalishvili for revealing pre-UFC 306 cut: "Our guys are so dumb!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 20, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White isn’t happy with bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili for leaking a pre-UFC 306 cut he suffered this week.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

VIDEO | Merab Dvalishvili suffers nasty face cut just weeks before UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - August 20, 2024

The UFC 306 main event could potentially be in jeopardy after Merab Dvalishvili suffered a severe facial laceration just weeks before the event.

Dricus du Plessis
UFC

Dricus du Plessis betting odds vs. four different UFC title challengers revealed

Curtis Calhoun - August 20, 2024

Four different possibilities for Dricus du Plessis’s next UFC title defense present different odds for the South African champion.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall laughs off Jon Jones' latest comment about him: "Make sure you pass me the belt on the way out"

Josh Evanoff - August 20, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has responded to Jon Jones.

Casey Kenney

UFC fighter Casey Kenney reportedly arrested on kidnapping and assault charges

Cole Shelton - August 20, 2024
Mateusz Gamrot
UFC

Mateusz Gamrot breaks silence after UFC 305 loss to Dan Hooker: "It's easy to slip"

Curtis Calhoun - August 20, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot has addressed fans for the first time since his loss to Dan Hooker at UFC 305 last weekend in Perth.

Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski
Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira interested in facing former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski next: "Why not?"

Josh Evanoff - August 20, 2024

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is interested in facing Alexander Volkanovski next.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones teases move to submission grappling after attending ADCC 2024: "What an amazing event"

Josh Evanoff - August 20, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is interested in making a move to the mats.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland believes Israel Adesanya was never a good fighter: "You had a close fight against Kelvin Gastelum"

Josh Evanoff - August 20, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland believes Israel Adesanya was never that good.