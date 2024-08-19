Tom Aspinall fires back at Dana White and Jon Jones, declares himself the best heavyweight in the world

Tom Aspinall believes he is the best heavyweight in the world, despite what Dana White and Jon Jones say.

Aspinall is the interim heavyweight champion recently made his first defense of that belt by knocking out Curtis Blaydes in a minute at UFC 304. Since then, he has said his next fight will be for the undisputed heavyweight title, but when he will get the chance is uncertain.

Jon Jones is the current champion and is expected to fight Stipe Miocic next, but regardless of who wins that fight, Aspinall says he is still the best heavyweight in the world but Dana White and the UFC are holding him back.

“The way I look at it, I’m the best heavyweight in the world, and I’m not getting my credit for it. They’re holding the belt hostage, mate and Jon Jones is loving it. Jon Jones is loving the fact that Dana White is getting on every interview possible, freaking hell if you talk about bantamweights and Dana White flips it back to talk about how good Jon Jones is. I’m like mate, if he is that good, let’s fight. I’m the No. 1 heavyweight in the world right now, let’s put it on the line and see who the man is, me or Jon,” Aspinall said on Michael Bisping’s podcast.

Tom Aspinall is the more deserving contender to fight Jon Jones for the heavyweight title, but Dana White and the UFC are adamant that Stipe Miocic is getting the next fight. If Jones wins that fight, then perhaps his next bout will be against Aspinall in what will be one of the biggest fights in the UFC.

Aspinall is currently 15-3 as a pro and 8-1 in the UFC with his lone loss in the fight he tore his knee just seconds into the first fight with Blaydes. In his career, he has notable wins over Sergei Pavlovich, Alexander Volkov, and Andrei Arlovski among others.