Michael Bisping says Israel Adesanya “More than likely” done contending for UFC titles after loss to Dricus du Plessis

Michael Bisping gives a grim forecast for Israel Adesanya after UFC 305

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping forecasted Adesanya’s UFC future.

“He looked great, he had moments of brilliance, certainly in Round 3 when he was piecing Dricus du Plessis up on the feet…we gotta ask the question, is Izzy done? Is his championship days over? Because the answer to that one is more than likely,” Bisping said of Adesanya. “It’s a tough reality. Fight sports is a b****, they don’t care. Israel Adesanya had moments of brilliance, he looked really good and looked to be in great shape. More muscle on him and took this fight seriously, went out there, and got beat…

“The last one, he got beat against Sean Strickland. Two fights before that, he lost to Alex Pereira…when you look at the history, the track record, Israel Adesanya has now lost three of his last four fights. That’s a far cry from the championship run that he went on where he was stopping everybody, defending the belt in 12 consecutive title fights. That’s an insane amount of pressure, and stress on the body, physically and mentally, a big burden to carry…you only have one peak, you don’t have two, that’s why it’s called the peak. And when you look throughout combat sports history, it’s what always happens.”

UFC 305 marked the first time in Adesanya’s MMA career that he has lost back-to-back fights. His last win was against Alex Pereira in their UFC 287 rematch last year.