Michael Bisping says Israel Adesanya “More than likely” done contending for UFC titles after loss to Dricus du Plessis

By Curtis Calhoun - August 19, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping thinks Israel Adesanya has some difficult decisions to make after his latest defeat.

Michael Bisping

Adesanya lost to Dricus du Plessis in the UFC 305 main event last Saturday in Perth, Australia. His bid to become a three-time UFC middleweight champion fell short, as du Plessis submitted him with a rear-naked choke in Round 4.

The loss to du Plessis came after nearly a full year away from the Octagon for Adesanya. Before UFC 305, he suffered one of the biggest upset losses in UFC history against Sean Strickland last September.

Adesanya has rejected the idea of retiring after UFC 305. But, Bisping believes that Adesanya should reconsider that position as his title chances diminish.

Michael Bisping gives a grim forecast for Israel Adesanya after UFC 305

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping forecasted Adesanya’s UFC future.

“He looked great, he had moments of brilliance, certainly in Round 3 when he was piecing Dricus du Plessis up on the feet…we gotta ask the question, is Izzy done? Is his championship days over? Because the answer to that one is more than likely,” Bisping said of Adesanya. “It’s a tough reality. Fight sports is a b****, they don’t care. Israel Adesanya had moments of brilliance, he looked really good and looked to be in great shape. More muscle on him and took this fight seriously, went out there, and got beat…

“The last one, he got beat against Sean Strickland. Two fights before that, he lost to Alex Pereira…when you look at the history, the track record, Israel Adesanya has now lost three of his last four fights. That’s a far cry from the championship run that he went on where he was stopping everybody, defending the belt in 12 consecutive title fights. That’s an insane amount of pressure, and stress on the body, physically and mentally, a big burden to carry…you only have one peak, you don’t have two, that’s why it’s called the peak. And when you look throughout combat sports history, it’s what always happens.”

UFC 305 marked the first time in Adesanya’s MMA career that he has lost back-to-back fights. His last win was against Alex Pereira in their UFC 287 rematch last year.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Israel Adesanya Michael Bisping UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall fires back at Dana White and Jon Jones, declares himself the best heavyweight in the world

Cole Shelton - August 19, 2024
Jamahal Hill, Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Jamahal Hill explodes at Magomed Ankalaev after recent remarks: "You're light work for me!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 19, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill issued a fiery response to Magomed Ankalaev’s recent social media jabs.

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev slams “biggest chicken” Alex Pereira for his callout of UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis

Harry Kettle - August 19, 2024

UFC light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev has slammed divisional champion Alex Pereira for calling out Dricus du Plessis.

Brendan Allen, Marvin Vettori brawl
Dana White

Dana White reacts to brawl between Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen: “Had to be fight of the night”

Harry Kettle - August 19, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has given his thoughts on the brawl that took place between Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis explains why he gifted Israel Adesanya a jacket after UFC 305 title fight: “A token of appreciation”

Harry Kettle - August 19, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has explained why he gifted a jacket to Israel Adesanya after UFC 305.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jairzinho Rozenstruik thinks title contention isn't far away following win over Tai Tuivasa at UFC 305

Fernando Quiles - August 18, 2024
Kai Kara-France
UFC

Kai Kara-France wants UFC flyweight title shot following UFC 305 win over Steve Erceg: "I'm the real Kai"

Fernando Quiles - August 18, 2024

Kai Kara-France believes he is deserving of the next UFC Flyweight Championship fight against Alexandre Pantoja.

Dricus du Plessis Brendan Schaub
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis goes off on Brendan Schaub for failed UFC 305 prediction

Fernando Quiles - August 18, 2024

Brendan Schaub’s UFC 305 main event prediction was wrong and Dricus du Plessis is letting him know it.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297, Pros react
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis reacts to Alex Pereira wanting UFC middleweight return: "We're going to hear the excuses"

Fernando Quiles - August 18, 2024

UFC 305 has wrapped up, and Alex Pereira certainly got people talking after Dricus du Plessis defeated Israel Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya isn't focused on revenge following UFC 305 loss to Dricus du Plessis: "I’m not really desperate"

Fernando Quiles - August 18, 2024

Israel Adesanya isn’t desperate to get a win back over Dricus du Plessis.