Michael Bisping says Israel Adesanya “More than likely” done contending for UFC titles after loss to Dricus du Plessis
UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping thinks Israel Adesanya has some difficult decisions to make after his latest defeat.
Adesanya lost to Dricus du Plessis in the UFC 305 main event last Saturday in Perth, Australia. His bid to become a three-time UFC middleweight champion fell short, as du Plessis submitted him with a rear-naked choke in Round 4.
The loss to du Plessis came after nearly a full year away from the Octagon for Adesanya. Before UFC 305, he suffered one of the biggest upset losses in UFC history against Sean Strickland last September.
Adesanya has rejected the idea of retiring after UFC 305. But, Bisping believes that Adesanya should reconsider that position as his title chances diminish.
Michael Bisping gives a grim forecast for Israel Adesanya after UFC 305
During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping forecasted Adesanya’s UFC future.
“He looked great, he had moments of brilliance, certainly in Round 3 when he was piecing Dricus du Plessis up on the feet…we gotta ask the question, is Izzy done? Is his championship days over? Because the answer to that one is more than likely,” Bisping said of Adesanya. “It’s a tough reality. Fight sports is a b****, they don’t care. Israel Adesanya had moments of brilliance, he looked really good and looked to be in great shape. More muscle on him and took this fight seriously, went out there, and got beat…
“The last one, he got beat against Sean Strickland. Two fights before that, he lost to Alex Pereira…when you look at the history, the track record, Israel Adesanya has now lost three of his last four fights. That’s a far cry from the championship run that he went on where he was stopping everybody, defending the belt in 12 consecutive title fights. That’s an insane amount of pressure, and stress on the body, physically and mentally, a big burden to carry…you only have one peak, you don’t have two, that’s why it’s called the peak. And when you look throughout combat sports history, it’s what always happens.”
UFC 305 marked the first time in Adesanya’s MMA career that he has lost back-to-back fights. His last win was against Alex Pereira in their UFC 287 rematch last year.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Israel Adesanya Michael Bisping UFC