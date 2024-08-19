Jamahal Hill explodes at Magomed Ankalaev after recent remarks: “You’re light work for me!”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill issued a fiery response to Magomed Ankalaev’s recent social media jabs.

Ankalaev will face Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 308 on October 26th in Abu Dhabi. He returns to the Octagon after being passed up for the next light heavyweight title shot in favor of Khalil Rountree, who will face Alex Pereira at UFC 307.

Ankalaev is looking to make a profound statement in his upcoming fighting return. In the meantime, he took a humble route to Rountree’s title shot announcement, whereas Hill blasted the fight as bad for mixed martial arts.

Ankalaev responded to Hill by mocking him for “crying” about the UFC 307 fight booking. He also welcomed a potential clash with Hill if Rakić withdraws.

It didn’t take long for Hill to punch back.