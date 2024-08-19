Jamahal Hill explodes at Magomed Ankalaev after recent remarks: “You’re light work for me!”

By Curtis Calhoun - August 19, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill issued a fiery response to Magomed Ankalaev’s recent social media jabs.

Jamahal Hill, Magomed Ankalaev

Ankalaev will face Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 308 on October 26th in Abu Dhabi. He returns to the Octagon after being passed up for the next light heavyweight title shot in favor of Khalil Rountree, who will face Alex Pereira at UFC 307.

Ankalaev is looking to make a profound statement in his upcoming fighting return. In the meantime, he took a humble route to Rountree’s title shot announcement, whereas Hill blasted the fight as bad for mixed martial arts.

Ankalaev responded to Hill by mocking him for “crying” about the UFC 307 fight booking. He also welcomed a potential clash with Hill if Rakić withdraws.

It didn’t take long for Hill to punch back.

Jamahal Hill blasts Magomed Ankalaev after recent tweet

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Hill responded to Ankalaev’s tweet.

“Focus on the other s***,” Hill said. “You got a fight coming up against Rakić, shoutout to Rakić because he’s very well capable of putting your a** out. But best believe, if my phone rings, and they need somebody to come step in and handle you, bro you’re light work for me…

“I can’t wait to show that. I’m not going to do too much talking because like I said, I’m healing up and getting back to form. But make no mistake, you already know what it is when I’m in form, champion!”

Hill was supposed to face Rountree in the UFC 303 co-main event before withdrawing due to injury. Rountree also tested positive for a banned substance, which forced him out of the event.

Hill hasn’t fought since a knockout loss to Pereira at UFC 300 in April. Before the loss to Pereira, he won the then-vacant light heavyweight title by defeating Glover Teixeira at UFC 283.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jamahal Hill Magomed Ankalaev UFC

