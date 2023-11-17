Tom Aspinall calls for the UFC to strip Jon Jones of his heavyweight title: “I should be the real champion”

By Susan Cox - November 17, 2023

Tom Aspinall has called for the UFC to strip Jon Jones of his heavyweight title.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones

It was just last weekend at UFC 295 that Aspinall (14-3 MMA) defeated Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) by KO to claim the interim heavyweight belt.

The UFC is planning to have Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) defend his heavyweight title belt against Stipe Miocic in 2024. The two were supposed to fight at UFC 295, but ‘Bones’ had to withdraw due to an injury he suffered during training.

The 30-year-old Aspinall is calling foul – as he believes Jones should be stripped of the title as he recovers from a pectoral tear. Aspinall in fact believes he should be given the official UFC heavyweight title.

Aspinall, speaking with Michael Bisping shared the following:

“I think Jon Jones should be stripped from the title to be honest, because everyone else does when they get injured like that. I don’t see why he’s still got it. I don’t understand that. I think I should be the real champion right now.”

Continuing the Brit said:

“It’s hard to say without sounding rude, but who’s asked about Jon Jones and Stipe anymore? Why do we get this legacy fight, and they get to live by their own rules? What’s a legacy fight, a retirement fight for a title? I want to fight Stipe and then I want to fight Jon Jones. … I think all this other stuff is rubbish. Stop protecting him now. Stop protecting your boy Jon Jones at the top. If he’s injured, get out of the way and I’ll fight Stipe.”

Tom Aspinall believes he should be the one to defend the title against Stipe Miocic next (h/t MMAJunkie):

“That fight is completely dead in the water now. You have a new champion at the weight, which is me. You got Stipe, who by the time Jon Jones comes back will have fought once in four years, and he’s 42 years old, and he’s got one fight where he got knocked out, and now he’s going to fight Jones, who’s coming off a big injury and again had one fight in three years.”

Concluding, Aspinall said:

“Again, who’s going to be bothered by that fight in a years time? Let’s move on. I’m the champion now. I’ll fight Stipe, he’s available. Me and Stipe will fight, and then when I beat Stipe, I’ll fight Jon Jones.”

Do you agree with Tom Aspinall that he should be declared the champion and not the ‘interim’ champion?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Related

UFC Vegas 82, Paul Craig, Brendan Allen, UFC

UFC Vegas 82: ‘Allen vs. Craig’ Weigh-in Results - 3 Fighters Miss Weight

Susan Cox - November 17, 2023
Dricus Du Plessis, UFC, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis says Israel Adesanya “deserves” some time off, but advises against a lengthy hiatus

Susan Cox - November 17, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis says Israel Adesanya ‘deserves’ some time off, but advises against a lengthy hiatus.

Julie Kedzie
UFC

Former UFC fighter Julie Kedzie plans to donate her brain to science after experiencing CTE symptoms

Harry Kettle - November 17, 2023

Former UFC fighter Julie Kedzie has confirmed that she plans to donate her brain to science after experiencing CTE symptoms.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC
Glover Teixeira

Glover Teixeira believes Israel Adesanya will seek “easier guys” instead of trilogy with Alex Pereira: “Poor guy”

Harry Kettle - November 17, 2023

Glover Teixeira has explained why he doesn’t believe Israel Adesanya will seek out a trilogy fight with Alex Pereira.

Aljamain Sterling posing
Max Holloway

Aljamain Sterling aims to return at UFC 299, hints at Max Holloway fight

Harry Kettle - November 17, 2023

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has hinted at making his featherweight debut against Max Holloway.

Dricus Du Plessis discusses his upcoming title fight with Sean Strickland at UFC 297: "No way it reaches championship rounds"

Andrew Whitelaw - November 16, 2023
Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Sean Brady believes he beats Belal Muhammad nine times out 10, despite TKO loss last year

Cole Shelton - November 16, 2023

Sean Brady thinks he would beat Belal Muhammad if they were to fight again.

Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev
Sean Strickland

Manager reveals Khamzat Chimaev wasn't even discussed for Sean Strickland to fight at UFC 297

Cole Shelton - November 16, 2023

Lance Spaude the manager of Sean Strickland at Iridium Sports says Khamzat Chimaev wasn’t discussed for the American’s first title defense.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3
Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor still eyeing future fourth fight with Dustin Poirier: "It's a must"

Josh Evanoff - November 16, 2023

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor still has his eyes on Dustin Poirier.

Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2 slated for UFC Fight Night on January 13th

Josh Evanoff - November 16, 2023

UFC light heavyweights Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker will get to settle business next year.