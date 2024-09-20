Sean O’Malley warned by former UFC champion about facing top 5 bantamweight: “I think he pieces Sean up”

By Fernando Quiles - September 20, 2024

One former UFC bantamweight champion has warned Sean O’Malley to stay clear from a certain 135-pound contender.

Sean O’Malley UFC 306

O’Malley won’t have to worry about future opponents at the moment. The “Suga” show will be going under the knife following his UFC 306 loss to Merab Dvalishvili. O’Malley claims he suffered a torn labrum 10 weeks before losing the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

When O’Malley is ready to come back, however, he has been advised to avoid one top five-ranked bantamweight.

TJ Dillashaw Thinks Cory Sandhagen Carves Up Sean O’Malley

TJ Dillashaw recently appeared on the Jaxxon Podcast. During the show, he shared his opinion that Cory Sandhagen would be too much for Sean O’Malley (via Bloody Elbow).

“I think he pieces Sean up. So, like when they were getting ready to give a title fight to someone, I thought Sandhagen would’ve been a dope fight for him, but I think Sandhagen’s just better at what O’Malley is good at, to be honest,” Dillashaw stated on the Jaxxon Podcast.

“He’s just more dangerous, right, but O’Malley’s got great feints, I mean (that’s the fight to make), I would love to see that fight,” the former champion added.

Sandhagen has made it clear that he wants to share the Octagon with “Suga” in the future. For now, he’ll need to set his sights on another target. Sandhagen recently claimed that Deiveson Figueiredo turned down a fight with him.

Figueiredo has been angling for a title opportunity against newly-minted bantamweight king Merab Dvalishvili. Whether or not the UFC brass thinks that’s the right direction remains to be seen.

Umar Nurmagomedov, who recently defeated Sandhagen, is also an option for Dvalishvili’s first title defense. It’ll be interesting to see how things play out with O’Malley on the shelf.

