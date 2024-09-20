Henry Cejudo blasts “World’s biggest cuck” Sean O’Malley after dismissing his Olympic accolades

By Curtis Calhoun - September 20, 2024

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has a pointed message for Sean O’Malley after the latter downplayed his career accolades.

Henry Cejudo, Sean O'Malley

O’Malley lost the UFC bantamweight title to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 last weekend in Las Vegas. Despite initially taking the unanimous decision loss gracefully, he’s pivoted recently, claiming he was robbed on the judges’ scorecards.

Amid his recent rants, O’Malley mocked Cejudo, calling him an Olympic bronze medalist in wrestling. Cejudo was an Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling before transitioning to MMA.

It didn’t take long for Cejudo to take notice of O’Malley’s taunts.

Henry Cejudo goes scorched Earth on Sean O’Malley

In a recent tweet, Cejudo responded to O’Malley’s remarks.

“The only thing you ever won the gold in is being the worlds biggest Cuck,” Cejudo tweeted in response to O’Malley. “You are so in denial you should move to Egypt. They should take some of Diddy’s baby oil and put it on your dry vagina.”

As of this writing, O’Malley hasn’t responded to Cejudo’s fiery tweet.

This is far from the first time that Cejudo and O’Malley have stoked the flames of beef. Immediately after UFC 306, Cejudo jokingly offered to coach O’Malley on wrestling after O’Malley struggled against Dvalishvili.

Cejudo hasn’t fought since a loss to Dvalishvili at UFC 298 earlier this year. He’s targeting a return to the Octagon potentially by the end of the year, and possibly in a return to flyweight.

Cejudo is one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time after winning titles at flyweight and bantamweight. But, he’s struggled since unretiring in 2023, losing fights to Aljamain Sterling and Dvalishvili.

O’Malley’s loss to Dvalishvili snapped his title reign, after winning the belt at UFC 292 last year. He successfully defended it against Marlon Vera at UFC 299.

Cejudo and O’Malley could potentially be on a collision course. If the matchup happens in 2025, the pre-fight banter will be entertaining.

