WATCH | Brendan Allen tells Paul Craig to “bring the same energy” at UFC Vegas 82 and to not “pull guard” in intense faceoff

By Cole Shelton - November 17, 2023

Brendan Allen and Paul Craig had an intense final faceoff ahead of their UFC Vegas 82 main event fight.

Brendan Allen and Paul Craig

Allen enters the fight as a sizeable betting favorite, but in the lead-up, both have been oozing with confidence that they will finish one another. At the faceoff, Craig got right into Allen’s face, so the American told him to keep the same energy on fight night and not just be pulling guard which is a move Craig does often.

“Bro, just bring the same energy tomorrow, we’re gonna fight tomorrow, don’t worry. Don’t be pulling guard,” Allen said in the faceoff.

After Brendan Allen’s comments, Paul Craig can’t be heard in the video, so it’s uncertain if he said anything or if he remained quiet while the American told him to keep the same energy on fight night.

Brendan Allen (22-5) enters his main event spot riding a five-fight win streak and coming off a first-round submission victory over Bruno Silva back in June at UFC Jacksonville. Allen is currently ranked 10th at middleweight and on the win streak, he also beat Andre Muniz, Krzysztof Jotko, Jacob Malkoun, and Sam Alvey.

Allen is 10-2 in the UFC with his two losses coming by knockout to Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis, but both fights he took on short notice. He also holds notable wins over Kevin Holland, and Punahele Soriano among others.

Paul Craig (17-6-1), meanwhile, is set for his second fight at middleweight and is coming off a second-round TKO over Andre Muniz back in July in his 185lbs debut. The victory over Muniz snapped his two-fight losing streak as Craig was TKO’d by Johnny Walker and dropped a decision to Volkan Oezdemir.

Craig is currently 9-6-1 in the UFC and set for his first main event spot at UFC Vegas 82 against Brendan Allen. In his UFC tenure, he holds notable wins over Jamahal Hill, Magomed Ankalaev, and Shogun Rua among others.

Related

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall calls for the UFC to strip Jon Jones of his heavyweight title: “I should be the real champion”

Susan Cox - November 17, 2023
UFC Vegas 82, Paul Craig, Brendan Allen, UFC
Paul Craig

UFC Vegas 82: ‘Allen vs. Craig’ Weigh-in Results - 3 Fighters Miss Weight

Susan Cox - November 17, 2023

The UFC Vegas 82: ‘Allen vs. Craig’ Weigh-in Results are in!

Dricus Du Plessis, UFC, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis says Israel Adesanya “deserves” some time off, but advises against a lengthy hiatus

Susan Cox - November 17, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis says Israel Adesanya ‘deserves’ some time off, but advises against a lengthy hiatus.

Julie Kedzie
UFC

Former UFC fighter Julie Kedzie plans to donate her brain to science after experiencing CTE symptoms

Harry Kettle - November 17, 2023

Former UFC fighter Julie Kedzie has confirmed that she plans to donate her brain to science after experiencing CTE symptoms.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 295, UFC
Glover Teixeira

Glover Teixeira believes Israel Adesanya will seek “easier guys” instead of trilogy with Alex Pereira: “Poor guy”

Harry Kettle - November 17, 2023

Glover Teixeira has explained why he doesn’t believe Israel Adesanya will seek out a trilogy fight with Alex Pereira.

Aljamain Sterling posing

Aljamain Sterling aims to return at UFC 299, hints at Max Holloway fight

Harry Kettle - November 17, 2023
Sean Strickland

Dricus Du Plessis discusses his upcoming title fight with Sean Strickland at UFC 297: "No way it reaches championship rounds"

Andrew Whitelaw - November 16, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis is expecting fireworks when he challenges Sean Strickland for the middleweight title at UFC 297.

Belal Muhammad and Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Sean Brady believes he beats Belal Muhammad nine times out 10, despite TKO loss last year

Cole Shelton - November 16, 2023

Sean Brady thinks he would beat Belal Muhammad if they were to fight again.

Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev
Sean Strickland

Manager reveals Khamzat Chimaev wasn't even discussed for Sean Strickland to fight at UFC 297

Cole Shelton - November 16, 2023

Lance Spaude the manager of Sean Strickland at Iridium Sports says Khamzat Chimaev wasn’t discussed for the American’s first title defense.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3
Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor still eyeing future fourth fight with Dustin Poirier: "It's a must"

Josh Evanoff - November 16, 2023

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor still has his eyes on Dustin Poirier.