Michael Bisping had a run in with Dillon Danis at UFC 295

Michael Bisping had a run in with Dillon Danis this past weekend at UFC 295.

Both Bisping and Danis were in attendance this past Saturday for the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The former UFC middleweight champion Bisping, and ex-Bellator competitor Danis, have exchanged words via social media in the past. Most recently it was ‘El Jefe’ who took to ‘X’ advising he’d attend UFC 295 and perhaps get in a street fight with the 44-year-old Bisping.

The two indeed did meet backstage where it was Danis who shoved ‘The Count’. Bisping retaliated by throwing a leg kick in Danis’ direction. The outcome was a laugh, a shaking of hands and a hug.

It was Bisping who shared a video clip of the incident to ‘X‘ with the caption:

“@dillondanis tried starting some shit as usual.”

In the clip Danis could be heard saying:

“Is that Michael Bisping, that b***h. What you gonna do about it p***y?”

Fans chimed in on ‘X’ suggesting Bisping could have knocked Dillon Danis out and should the two actually fight it would be the former UFC middleweight champion who would come out the victor.

Whether it was an attention grab for Danis or not, it created a buzz on social media for both ‘El Jefe’ and Bisping.

Dillon Danis most recently got into the ring with Logan Paul, in a six-round heavyweight grudge match, which ended in a mass brawl at the AO Arena in Manchester, England this past October. It would be Paul who defeated Danis by disqualification.

As for what is next for the 30-year-old fighter, it’s not clear whether he’ll enter the boxing ring again or return to MMA.

What do you think of the playful exchange between Michael Bisping and Dillon Danis?

