Aljamain Sterling shares details of altercation with “Assh***” Sean O’Malley fans ahead of UFC 306

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling nearly got into a brawl with a group of Sean O’Malley’s fans during UFC 306 fight week. Sterling’s teammate, Merab Dvalishvili, defeated O’Malley in the UFC 306 main event last weekend in Las Vegas. Dvalishvili got some revenge for the Serra-Longo team after Sterling lost to O’Malley by TKO at UFC 292. Tensions between Sterling and O’Malley remain high more than a year after their fight in the Octagon. The two sides have traded barbs on social media, and Sterling has threatened O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch over some past taunting. During UFC 306 fight week, Sterling got into a heated face-to-face with some O’Malley fans. One of the fans was one of O’Malley’s podcast producers, and things nearly escalated physically. 😳Aljamian Sterling got into a confrontation with Sean O’Malley fans▫️ pic.twitter.com/cC6Y45b0Ll — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) September 14, 2024

Aljamain Sterling opens up on confronting Sean O’Malley’s fans

During a recent appearance on MMA Today, Sterling opened up on what happened in the incident mentioned above.

“When Merab went on the bus after the Friday evening face-off, we saw a whole bunch of people waving him down, so he gets off the bus to go over,” Sterling said. “Now, his minions Sch*tty and the other skinny twig were on the other side. I see these guys screaming and yelling, coming all the way back over to be a*holes. I was like, alright guys, the presser’s done, and now you’re in our personal space. I told him, ‘Dude, you’re really close now, and you’re being straight-up disrespectful. I’m right here now, so if you wanna sit behind this, you’re not very far away from me…’

“People have gotten way too comfortable with just being complete aholes and thinking that there’s nothing wrong with them being a-holes. We’re not in the arena where you can chirp and pay up money, now we’re in our personal space, we’re working and being professional with what we’re trying to do, and you’re literally walking over and being a complete prick. There’s nothing cool about that whatsoever.” (h/t MMANews)

Things will likely never be cordial between Sterling and O’Malley. After Sterling made the move to featherweight, they’ll likely never fight each other again inside the cage. Outside of it, things could continue to worsen.