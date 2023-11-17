UFC Vegas 82: ‘Allen vs. Craig’ Weigh-in Results – 3 Fighters Miss Weight

The UFC Vegas 82: ‘Allen vs. Craig’ Weigh-in Results are in!

The weigh-ins took place today, Friday, November 17th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

UFC Vegas 82 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, November 18th at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and will stream on ESPN+.

The main event will feature Brendan Allen (22-5 MMA) vs. Paul Craig (17-6 MMA) in a middleweight bout.

Allen, 27, has 5 consecutive wins coming into tomorrow’s event, his most recent victory coming against Bruno Silva (23-10 MMA) this past June.

Craig, 35, is 2 for 2 in his last 4 fights in the Octagon, most recently claiming a victory over Andre Muniz (23-6 MMA) this past July.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 82 will feature Jake Matthews (19-6 MMA) in a welterweight battle with Michael Morales (15-0 MMA).

Matthews, 29, last fought at UFC 291 this past July where he defeated Darrius Flowers (12-6 MMA) by submission.

Morales, 23, is undefeated in the cage, his most recent win coming against Max Griffin (19-10 MMA) in July of this year.

The Official UFC Vegas 82 Weigh-In results can be found below:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Brendan Allen (186) vs. Paul Craig (186)

Jake Matthews (170.5) vs. Michael Morales (171)

Chase Hooper (155.5) vs. Jordan Leavitt (155.5)

Nick Aguirre (136) vs. Payton Talbott (136)

Luana Pinheiro (115.5) vs. Amanda Ribas (115.5)

Uros Medic (171) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET)

Joanderson Brito (145) vs. Jonathan Pearce (145.5)

Chad Anheliger (134.5) vs. Jose Johnson (136)

Christian Duncan (186) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (186)

Caio Machado (250) vs. Mick Parkin (262.5)

Lucas Alexander (148) * vs. Jeka Saragih (146)

vs. Jeka Saragih (146) Ailin Perez (136.5) ** vs. Lucie Pudilova (135.5)

vs. Lucie Pudilova (135.5) Nikolas Motta (155) vs. Trey Ogden (155.5)

Rafael Estevam (128)*** vs. Charles Johnson (125)

* Alexander missed weight by 2 pounds

** Perez missed weight by 0.5 pounds

*** Estevam missed weight by 2 pounds

Will you be watching UFC Vegas 82 tomorrow night? What are your predictions for the wins?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!