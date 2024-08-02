Tom Aspinall admits he has “no idea” if he’ll ever fight Jon Jones

By Harry Kettle - August 2, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has admitted he has no idea if he will ever fight Jon Jones.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC

Last weekend, Tom Aspinall made yet another emphatic statement. He defended his interim UFC heavyweight championship against Curtis Blaydes, dusting off the American in just one minute. Then, after the bout concluded, he opted to call out undisputed UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

As we know, ‘Bones’ is set to defend his own strap against Stipe Miocic later this year. In the eyes of many, he should be taking on Aspinall – but for whatever reason, Jon prefers the Stipe fight.

During a recent interview, the English champ openly admitted that he doesn’t know whether or not a fight against Jones is on the cards.

Aspinall isn’t sure if he’ll fight Jones

“I have no idea,” Aspinall said bluntly. “I’d like to think he would but at this point is Jon Jones even fighting Stipe? We don’t know. We have no idea.

“Like I said, Jon Jones is a bit of an unusual guy. You don’t get what you see. He’s tricky, slimy, snaky, he’s does different movements. He says one thing, does another. So I don’t know. I have no idea to be honest.”

“Jon got one win in the heavyweight division. I got eight, all finishes,” Aspinall said. “I’m not saying my résumé is better than Jon Jones because it isn’t. It’s not close. He’s way better than me but as far as heavyweights go, I’m the best heavyweight in the world.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you believe we will ever get the chance to see Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall square off inside the Octagon? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

