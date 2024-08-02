Tom Aspinall admits he has “no idea” if he’ll ever fight Jon Jones

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has admitted he has no idea if he will ever fight Jon Jones.

Last weekend, Tom Aspinall made yet another emphatic statement. He defended his interim UFC heavyweight championship against Curtis Blaydes, dusting off the American in just one minute. Then, after the bout concluded, he opted to call out undisputed UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

As we know, ‘Bones’ is set to defend his own strap against Stipe Miocic later this year. In the eyes of many, he should be taking on Aspinall – but for whatever reason, Jon prefers the Stipe fight.

During a recent interview, the English champ openly admitted that he doesn’t know whether or not a fight against Jones is on the cards.