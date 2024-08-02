UFC star Conor McGregor responds to criticism from Sean O’Malley

UFC stars Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley have reignited their feud on social media.

As we’ve all seen in recent months, the apparent friendship between Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley has deteriorated. For whatever reason, the Irishman doesn’t seem to be the biggest fan of ‘Suga’ anymore. In response, O’Malley hasn’t been overly kind in his words to McGregor either.

Of course, an actual fight between them is almost certainly out of the question. With that being said, this newly found feud has given fans and pundits a chance to think hard about what would happen if it did go down. Either way, though, it’s a shame that they’re beefing with each other.

After the former two-weight UFC champion posted some new training footage, O’Malley kickstarted a lighthearted back and forth between the pair.