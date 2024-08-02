UFC star Conor McGregor responds to criticism from Sean O’Malley
UFC stars Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley have reignited their feud on social media.
As we’ve all seen in recent months, the apparent friendship between Conor McGregor and Sean O’Malley has deteriorated. For whatever reason, the Irishman doesn’t seem to be the biggest fan of ‘Suga’ anymore. In response, O’Malley hasn’t been overly kind in his words to McGregor either.
Of course, an actual fight between them is almost certainly out of the question. With that being said, this newly found feud has given fans and pundits a chance to think hard about what would happen if it did go down. Either way, though, it’s a shame that they’re beefing with each other.
After the former two-weight UFC champion posted some new training footage, O’Malley kickstarted a lighthearted back and forth between the pair.
Throw the same shot on the pads and let’s see your version, lad. That would unalive a motherfucker for real, that shot. It’s nice work, cheer up.
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 2, 2024
McGregor and O’Malley trade blows
O’Malley: “Slow and sloppy”
McGregor: “Throw the same shot on the pads and let’s see your version, lad. That would unalive a motherf****r for real, that shot. It’s nice work, cheer up.”
Both of these men have very different targets for the rest of the year. O’Malley looks set to defend his UFC bantamweight championship against Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC. On the flip side, McGregor will likely take on Michael Chandler in their rearranged superfight towards the end of 2024.
It seems unthinkable but who knows – perhaps one day we’ll see them standing across the Octagon from one another.
Do you have any interest in seeing Sean O’Malley take on Conor McGregor, perhaps at lightweight? If this fight did happen, who do you believe would be the favorite and why? Let us know your thoughts on this and anything to do with both athletes, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
