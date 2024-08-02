Former UFC star Francis Ngannou defends his professional boxing career

By Harry Kettle - August 2, 2024

PFL sensation Francis Ngannou has defended his decision to test the waters in professional boxing.

Francis Ngannou

As we know, Francis Ngannou embarked on an incredible boxing journey after leaving the UFC. First, he took on Tyson Fury, taking ‘The Gypsy King’ to the limit before losing a tight decision.

RELATED: Francis Ngannou accuses boxing promoters of using dirty tactics to assist Anthony Joshua: “They did quite some stuff that wasn’t fair”

From there, he went head to head with Anthony Joshua. Unfortunately for ‘The Predator’, this one didn’t go quite as smoothly with Joshua dispatching him pretty quickly.

Many doubted his ability to make so many waves in pro boxing. During a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Ngannou reflected on that.

Ngannou defends boxing run

“It was like, ‘Okay, we want it to happen? Then make it happen,’” Ngannou said of his clash with Fury. “I think a lot of people do mistake something. … If anybody hits you, you’re gonna get hurt, you know? Yes, I might not have been doing boxing; I’m not a boxer. But still, I am a fighter. And even if I wasn’t a fighter, I can hurt and I can harm somebody.

“I was watching and people were like, ‘No, he stands no chance, he has zero chance!’ There is not a fight on Earth that I have zero chance. That element of zero chance does not exist,” Ngannou continued. “If you look at it, I’m a man. Two men together, someone might have more technique, might know the sport. But even if I’ve never been in the gym, you still better watch out; I still have a chance. Maybe not as much, maybe not equal chance, but I still do have a chance.”

Quotes via MMA News

What should be next for Francis Ngannou? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Francis Ngannou Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Dana White and Jake Paul

Dana White laughs off Jake Paul vs Alex Pereira boxing match

Harry Kettle - August 2, 2024
KSI
KSI

KSI pulls out of 2 vs. 1 boxing match at Misfits 17 due to injury: "I will be back soon"

Josh Evanoff - August 1, 2024

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI won’t be fighting later this month at Misfits 17.

Ryan Garcia, Manny Pacquaio
Manny Pacquiao

Ryan Garcia announces boxing match against Manny Pacquiao is on for late 2024: "Let's get it!"

Josh Evanoff - July 31, 2024

It appears that Ryan Garcia and Manny Pacquiao will collide in an exhibition boxing match later this year.

Terence Crawford, Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Terence Crawford shares unique theory behind Ryan Garcia's "Self-destruction"

Curtis Calhoun - July 30, 2024

Boxing superstar Terence Crawford has opened up on Ryan Garcia’s string of controversies outside of the boxing ring this year.

Ryan Garcia, Manny Pacquaio
Manny Pacquiao

WATCH | Ryan Garcia faces off with Manny Pacquiao after 'PacMan' returns at Super RIZIN 3

Josh Evanoff - July 29, 2024

It appears that a boxing match between the legendary Manny Pacquiao and Ryan Garcia could be next.

Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia attacks the LGBTQ+ community in recent social media tirade: "Rot in hell"

Curtis Calhoun - July 26, 2024
Jake Paul vs Mike Perry boxing
Jake Paul

Video | Mike Perry claims Jake Paul broke his ribs just ten seconds into their boxing match

Susan Cox - July 26, 2024

Mike Perry is claiming that Jake Paul broke his ribs just ten seconds into their boxing match.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry, KO, Boxing, Pros react
Jake Paul

Mike Perry medically suspended for 60 days following TKO loss to Jake Paul

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2024

Mike Perry has been medically suspended for 60 days in the wake of his TKO defeat to Jake Paul last weekend.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Coach Larry Wade claims Jake Paul “had to lose 38 pounds in five weeks” for Mike Perry fight

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2024

Coach Larry Wade has claimed that Jake Paul had to lose 38 pounds in five weeks prior to the Mike Perry fight.

Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Francis Ngannou accuses boxing promoters of using dirty tactics to assist Anthony Joshua: “They did quite some stuff that wasn’t fair”

Susan Cox - July 24, 2024

Francis Ngannou is accusing boxing promoters of using dirty tactics to assist his most recent opponent Anthony Joshua.