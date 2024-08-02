Former UFC star Francis Ngannou defends his professional boxing career

Ngannou defends boxing run

“It was like, ‘Okay, we want it to happen? Then make it happen,’” Ngannou said of his clash with Fury. “I think a lot of people do mistake something. … If anybody hits you, you’re gonna get hurt, you know? Yes, I might not have been doing boxing; I’m not a boxer. But still, I am a fighter. And even if I wasn’t a fighter, I can hurt and I can harm somebody.

“I was watching and people were like, ‘No, he stands no chance, he has zero chance!’ There is not a fight on Earth that I have zero chance. That element of zero chance does not exist,” Ngannou continued. “If you look at it, I’m a man. Two men together, someone might have more technique, might know the sport. But even if I’ve never been in the gym, you still better watch out; I still have a chance. Maybe not as much, maybe not equal chance, but I still do have a chance.”

Quotes via MMA News

What should be next for Francis Ngannou? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!