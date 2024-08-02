Former UFC star Francis Ngannou defends his professional boxing career
PFL sensation Francis Ngannou has defended his decision to test the waters in professional boxing.
As we know, Francis Ngannou embarked on an incredible boxing journey after leaving the UFC. First, he took on Tyson Fury, taking ‘The Gypsy King’ to the limit before losing a tight decision.
From there, he went head to head with Anthony Joshua. Unfortunately for ‘The Predator’, this one didn’t go quite as smoothly with Joshua dispatching him pretty quickly.
Many doubted his ability to make so many waves in pro boxing. During a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Ngannou reflected on that.
Ngannou defends boxing run
“It was like, ‘Okay, we want it to happen? Then make it happen,’” Ngannou said of his clash with Fury. “I think a lot of people do mistake something. … If anybody hits you, you’re gonna get hurt, you know? Yes, I might not have been doing boxing; I’m not a boxer. But still, I am a fighter. And even if I wasn’t a fighter, I can hurt and I can harm somebody.
“I was watching and people were like, ‘No, he stands no chance, he has zero chance!’ There is not a fight on Earth that I have zero chance. That element of zero chance does not exist,” Ngannou continued. “If you look at it, I’m a man. Two men together, someone might have more technique, might know the sport. But even if I’ve never been in the gym, you still better watch out; I still have a chance. Maybe not as much, maybe not equal chance, but I still do have a chance.”
Quotes via MMA News
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Francis Ngannou Professional Fighters League (PFL)