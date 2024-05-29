Interim champion Tom Aspinall grapples with training adjustments for UFC 304 start time: “I don’t know what I’m doing at this point”

Tom Aspinall is having one heck of a time adjusting his training with the UFC 304 start time.

Aspinall is set to put his interim UFC Heavyweight Championship on the line against Curtis Blaydes in the co-main event of UFC 304 in Manchester, England. Unfortunately for Aspinall, the UFC will be sticking with its original 10 p.m. ET start time for the PPV, which will be 3 a.m. ET local time. Aspinall, a Salford native, even attempted to talk the UFC out of sticking with its time, but to no avail.

Now, the interim titleholder is left wondering how he will handle his training camp.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL REVEALS HE TRIED TO GET UFC 304 START TIMES CHANGED IN RECENT MEETING WITH UFC BRASS