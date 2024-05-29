Interim champion Tom Aspinall grapples with training adjustments for UFC 304 start time: “I don’t know what I’m doing at this point”
Tom Aspinall is having one heck of a time adjusting his training with the UFC 304 start time.
Aspinall is set to put his interim UFC Heavyweight Championship on the line against Curtis Blaydes in the co-main event of UFC 304 in Manchester, England. Unfortunately for Aspinall, the UFC will be sticking with its original 10 p.m. ET start time for the PPV, which will be 3 a.m. ET local time. Aspinall, a Salford native, even attempted to talk the UFC out of sticking with its time, but to no avail.
Now, the interim titleholder is left wondering how he will handle his training camp.
Tom Aspinall Trying to Adjust Training Camp Amid Time Issue
During an appearance on Submission Radio, Tom Aspinall admitted he’s struggling to figure out how he’s going to get his body acclimated to fighting in the early morning (via MMAJunkie.com).
“In all honesty, I f*cking – I don’t know,” Aspinall said. “I don’t know what I’m doing at this point. I’m going to speak to a couple of people probably who are a lot smarter than I am and see if we can make some kind of compromise.
“I was thinking something like maybe I’ll try and sleep at like 9 p.m., wake up about 1 or 2 (a.m.), just be awake for a couple of hours, and then maybe work out at like 5, maybe go back to sleep for a couple of hours at like 7, 8. I don’t really know … I don’t really know.”
Aspinall even said he considered doing his training camp in Las Vegas to keep his body adjusted to the time. When he realized how long the flight was from “Sin City” to Manchester, he knew that wouldn’t be feasible. Time will tell if this has any negative impact on his performance on fight night.
