Interim champion Tom Aspinall grapples with training adjustments for UFC 304 start time: “I don’t know what I’m doing at this point”

By Fernando Quiles - May 29, 2024

Tom Aspinall is having one heck of a time adjusting his training with the UFC 304 start time.

Tom Aspinall

Aspinall is set to put his interim UFC Heavyweight Championship on the line against Curtis Blaydes in the co-main event of UFC 304 in Manchester, England. Unfortunately for Aspinall, the UFC will be sticking with its original 10 p.m. ET start time for the PPV, which will be 3 a.m. ET local time. Aspinall, a Salford native, even attempted to talk the UFC out of sticking with its time, but to no avail.

Now, the interim titleholder is left wondering how he will handle his training camp.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL REVEALS HE TRIED TO GET UFC 304 START TIMES CHANGED IN RECENT MEETING WITH UFC BRASS

Tom Aspinall Trying to Adjust Training Camp Amid Time Issue

During an appearance on Submission Radio, Tom Aspinall admitted he’s struggling to figure out how he’s going to get his body acclimated to fighting in the early morning (via MMAJunkie.com).

“In all honesty, I f*cking – I don’t know,” Aspinall said. “I don’t know what I’m doing at this point. I’m going to speak to a couple of people probably who are a lot smarter than I am and see if we can make some kind of compromise.

“I was thinking something like maybe I’ll try and sleep at like 9 p.m., wake up about 1 or 2 (a.m.), just be awake for a couple of hours, and then maybe work out at like 5, maybe go back to sleep for a couple of hours at like 7, 8. I don’t really know … I don’t really know.”

Aspinall even said he considered doing his training camp in Las Vegas to keep his body adjusted to the time. When he realized how long the flight was from “Sin City” to Manchester, he knew that wouldn’t be feasible. Time will tell if this has any negative impact on his performance on fight night.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Jack Della Maddalena UFC

Jack Della Maddalena forced to delay UFC return due to post-surgery infection: "I won't be competing in Perth"

Fernando Quiles - May 29, 2024
Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong
Song Yadong

Former UFC champ Henry Cejudo responds to challenge from Song Yadong: “I’ll make you a limp Dong”

Harry Kettle - May 29, 2024

UFC star Henry Cejudo has responded to a challenge issued to him by fellow bantamweight contender Song Yadong.

Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier
Islam Makhachev

Michael Bisping believes Dustin Poirier’s MMA resume “smokes” that of Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - May 29, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes that Dustin Poirier has a far better resume in MMA than Islam Makhachev.

Joe Rogan and Craig Jones
Joe Rogan

Video | Craig Jones dumps $1 million on Joe Rogan’s desk for special invitational event

Harry Kettle - May 29, 2024

BJJ sensation Craig Jones dumped $1 million on the desk of Joe Rogan during their podcast earlier this week.

Ronda Rousey and Brendan Schaub
Ronda Rousey

Brendan Schaub reacts after Ronda Rousey suggests fear of being “booed” has stopped her from attending UFC events: “No one’s going to be mean to you”

Harry Kettle - May 29, 2024

Brendan Schaub has given ex-girlfriend Ronda Rousey some advice regarding her current attitude towards mixed martial arts.

Alex Morono

Alex Morono eyes KO win over Niko Price at UFC 302 to avenge 2017 loss: "Going to be a fun fight"

Cole Shelton - May 28, 2024
Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov will be in his corner for UFC 302: "Eagle has landed in Jersey City"

Cole Shelton - May 28, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will have Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner for his title defense at UFC 302 on Saturday.

Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarykyan
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev claims Arman Tsarukyan "should thank" him for jumpstarting his UFC career

Curtis Calhoun - May 28, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev feels partially responsible for Arman Tsarukyan’s success inside the Octagon.

Mike Brown, Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier's coach admits he's the "most stressful" fighter to corner ahead of UFC 302 return

Curtis Calhoun - May 28, 2024

Dustin Poirier’s head coach admits that the former UFC interim lightweight champion is a hard athlete to coach mid-fight.

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev hopes Dustin Poirier doesn't retire with a loss at UFC 302: "I don't think it's a good idea"

Cole Shelton - May 28, 2024

Islam Makhachev is hoping Dustin Poirier continues to fight even if he loses at UFC 302 for the lightweight title.