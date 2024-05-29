Islam Makhachev invites Charles Oliveira to join his camp for wrestling lessons ahead of potential Colby Covington showdown

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev wants to help Charles Oliveira deal with Colby Covington and other elite wrestlers.

Makhachev will face Dustin Poirier in the UFC 302 main event this Saturday in Newark. He returns to defend the undisputed UFC lightweight title after back-to-back wins against Alexander Volkanovski in 2023.

Makhachev’s title reign began with a vacant title victory against Oliveira at UFC 280. Oliveira was forced to vacate the title after missing weight ahead of his previous fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

After a loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300, Oliveira is plotting a potential move up to welterweight for a clash with Covington. If the UFC brass grants his wish to face Covington, Oliveira could team up with Makhachev to prepare for Covington’s wrestling toolbox.