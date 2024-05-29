Jack Della Maddalena forced to delay UFC return due to post-surgery infection: “I won’t be competing in Perth”

By Fernando Quiles - May 29, 2024

Jack Della Maddalena hoped to be a part of the UFC 305 card in Perth, but post-surgery complications have derailed that plan.

Jack Della Maddalena UFC

Maddalena competed back in March at UFC 299, and while he scored a knockout win over Gilbert Burns he did not walk away unscathed. The Australian bruiser had to undergo surgery on his arm.

Unfortunately, Maddalena has had issues ever since the surgery, delaying his return to the Octagon.

RELATED: PHOTO | JACK DELLA MADDALENA REVEALS HE BROKE HIS ARM DURING UFC 299 FIGHT WITH GILBERT BURNS

Jack Della Maddalena Details Rough Post-Surgery Problems

Taking to his Instagram account, Jack Della Maddalena posted images of the aftermath of his post-surgery woes. He also issued a statement detailing the issues he has been facing, which are delaying his return to action.

“Thought the infection was under control, the wound itself had a couple of abscesses pop up over a 5 week period which had been cut and drained which had bacteria present.”

The infection has been rough on Maddalena and he plans to go under the knife at least one more time.

“Had a further surgery yesterday to remove infected tissue and unfortunately some infected bone. I am going to have a further surgery or two to remove further infected tissue over the next week.”

Maddalena revealed that this means his hopes of competing in front of his home fans this year have been dashed.

“Unfortunately this means I won’t be competing at UFC 305 in Perth.”

It’s a bitter pill to swallow for Jack Della Maddalena, who at this point would just like to put his current situation behind him so he can focus on preparing to fight once again. Maddalena has been on a tear, winning 17 fights in a row. He hasn’t lost a pro MMA fight since May 2016. Maddalena has never been closer to a UFC title shot as he sits at the number five spot on the official UFC welterweight rankings.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

