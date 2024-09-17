What’s next for the stars of UFC 306?

The UFC held its first-ever event at Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday for a solid UFC 306 card, that saw two titles on the line.

In the main event, Sean O’Malley was looking to defend his bantamweight title for the second time against Merab Dvalishvili. The co-main event saw Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko having their trilogy match for the 125lbs title.

Ultimately, it was Dvalishvili who dominated O’Malley to cruise to a lopsided decision to become the new bantamweight champion. Shevchenko, meanwhile, picked up a clear-cut decision win to reclaim her women’s flyweight title. Following UFC 306, here is what I think should be next for the four fighters.