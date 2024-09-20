Chael Sonnen axes “Foolish” hopes for a Conor McGregor UFC comeback after Michael Chandler’s recent booking

Chael Sonnen gives up on Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback

In a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy, Sonnen gave a bleak outlook on McGregor’s planned UFC return.

“I don’t know what to make of Conor. We’re looking foolish at this point by continuing to act as though he’s going to come back,” Sonnen said of McGregor. “The truth is, the night he went down broken in two against Dustin Poirier, it was unlikely he was going to return. When he got other opportunities. Selling the whiskey brand, and finding himself in movies with Jake Gyllenhaal, it was unlikely that Conor was going to return…

“He got a stubbed pinky toe, that may or may not be broken and may or may not belong to him. When he walked away from a press conference in his hometown. And didn’t show up to [UFC 303], it was unlikely. Even baseball tells you three strikes, you’re out. At some point, we all have to accept this and move on.”

McGregor’s last fight was against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, falling by first-round doctor’s stoppage. He coached opposite Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter 31.

McGregor vs. Chandler could potentially take place next year, regardless of UFC 309. Meanwhile; Chandler, Sonnen and fight fans around the world have lost hope in another McGregor fight.