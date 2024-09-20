Chael Sonnen axes “Foolish” hopes for a Conor McGregor UFC comeback after Michael Chandler’s recent booking

By Curtis Calhoun - September 19, 2024

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is no longer interested in a UFC comeback after Michael Chandler’s new fight booking.

Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor

McGregor’s ongoing hiatus fuels speculation over whether or not he’ll return to fight again. He was supposed to headline UFC 303 against Chandler before withdrawing due to a toe injury.

In recent days, Chandler accepted a fight with former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in November. He elected to take the Oliveira fight following a three-year wait for McGregor, stemming back to UFC 281.

While Sonnen is intrigued by Chandler vs. Oliveira, he believes McGregor’s UFC comeback attempt is officially over.

Chael Sonnen gives up on Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback

In a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy, Sonnen gave a bleak outlook on McGregor’s planned UFC return.

“I don’t know what to make of Conor. We’re looking foolish at this point by continuing to act as though he’s going to come back,” Sonnen said of McGregor. “The truth is, the night he went down broken in two against Dustin Poirier, it was unlikely he was going to return. When he got other opportunities. Selling the whiskey brand, and finding himself in movies with Jake Gyllenhaal, it was unlikely that Conor was going to return…

“He got a stubbed pinky toe, that may or may not be broken and may or may not belong to him. When he walked away from a press conference in his hometown. And didn’t show up to [UFC 303], it was unlikely. Even baseball tells you three strikes, you’re out. At some point, we all have to accept this and move on.”

McGregor’s last fight was against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, falling by first-round doctor’s stoppage. He coached opposite Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter 31.

McGregor vs. Chandler could potentially take place next year, regardless of UFC 309. Meanwhile; Chandler, Sonnen and fight fans around the world have lost hope in another McGregor fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Cory Sandhagen and Sean O'Malley

TJ Dillashaw explains why he believes Cory Sandhgaen would "piece up" Sean O'Malley

Cole Shelton - September 19, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier predicts what will happen if Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic gets canceled again: "Opportunity for disappointment"

Curtis Calhoun - September 19, 2024

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier is already preparing for the worst circumstances ahead of Jon Jones’s return to the Octagon against Stipe Miocic.

Stephen Thompson
UFC

Stephen Thompson dismisses age concerns ahead of UFC 307 return: "I feel like I'm 25!"

Josh Evanoff - September 19, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson doesn’t feel his age.

Kevin Lee
UFC

Former UFC fighter Kevin Lee set for September 28th MMA return at Lights Out Championship

Josh Evanoff - September 19, 2024

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee will return to the cage later this month.

Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch
UFC

Tim Welch addresses backlash following Sean O'Malley's loss at Noche UFC: "I know what's going through his mind"

Josh Evanoff - September 19, 2024

Tim Welch has responded to the critics following Sean O’Malley’s loss at Noche UFC.

Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley claims he won three rounds over Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - September 19, 2024
Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler predicts Conor McGregor's UFC future: "Sometimes his body and his brain want other things"

Fernando Quiles - September 19, 2024

Michael Chandler still thinks Conor McGregor will make the walk to the Octagon at least once more.

Ilia Topuria and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Ilia Topuria moves on from Sean O'Malley following UFC 306: "I’m better than you, so why fight?"

Fernando Quiles - September 19, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria says Sean O’Malley has blown a potential super fight with him following UFC 306.

Sean O'Malley and Tim Welch
Sean O'Malley

Matt Serra goes scorched earth on Sean O’Malley's coach following UFC 306: "He exposed himself"

Fernando Quiles - September 19, 2024

Matt Serra has gone off on Sean O’Malley’s coach for his advice in-between rounds during UFC 306.

Jon Jones and Dana White
Jon Jones

Dana White reacts to Jon Jones saying UFC 309 is his final fight: "We’ll go from there"

Cole Shelton - September 19, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has opened up following the news that heavyweight champion Jon Jones said his UFC 309 fight against Stipe Miocic will be his last.