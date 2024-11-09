TJ Dillashaw claims the UFC “put like $6 million” into marketing Cody Garbrandt as the next Conor McGregor

Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw has claimed that the promotion poured millions into marketing Cody Garbrandt as the next big thing.

As we know, Cody Garbrandt has proven to be one of the biggest ‘what ifs’ in MMA history. Following on from his iconic UFC bantamweight championship win over Dominick Cruz, the expectation was that he’d go on to become one of the biggest stars in the promotion.

Unfortunately, it didn’t quite work out that way. He was thrust into a rivalry with former training partner TJ Dillashaw and in two straight fights, he was knocked out by Dillashaw.

This led to a real period of decline for him and, in many ways, Garbrandt has never recovered. In a recent interview, TJ opened up on just how much the UFC invested in ‘No Love’.