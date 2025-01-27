Robert Whittaker reveals biggest threat Israel Adesanya faces against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia

Israel Adesanya Must Counter Nassourdine Imavov’s Grappling

In a new edition of the “MMArcade Podcast,” Robert Whittaker shared his belief that Nassordine Imavov’s grappling must be thwarted if Israel Adesanya expects to walk out of the anb Arena with the win.

“Imavov’s grappling is very good,” Whittaker said. “He gets the back of just about every opponent he fights. That’s kind of where the fight wins for him. He doesn’t beat Izzy in a five-round striking contest. He takes him down, he tries to get his back, he gets his back and whether or not Izzy defends that position, holds out, gets out of it. Obviously, the idea with Adesanya moving into the fight is going to be to not give the back up at all costs.”

Whittaker is confident that Adesanya will be able to pick Imavov apart on the feet and stuff the takedowns. He also feels Adesanya will be able to scramble out of any bad positions on the ground. We’ll see if “The Last Stylebender” can get 2025 started on the right foot, as he seeks his first win since 2023.

