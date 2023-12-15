Cody Garbrandt says he has no “hatred or animosity” towards former UFC rival TJ Dillashaw: “But there’s always going to be an asterisk”

By Harry Kettle - December 15, 2023

Former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt says he has no hatred or animosity when it comes to his former rival TJ Dillashaw.

Cody Garbrandt

This weekend, Cody Garbrandt will make his return to the Octagon at UFC 296 when he locks horns with Brian Kelleher. It will serve as a highly anticipated return to action for ‘No Love’. He will attempt to begin his quest back to the UFC bantamweight championship.

Garbrandt, as a former champion at 135 pounds, could certainly make another run – but it’s going to be tough. He’s experienced a lot of setbacks over the course of the last few years, dating back to when he actually lost the belt.

RELATED: Cody Garbrandt and Aljamain Sterling react to the news that former rival TJ Dillashaw retired from MMA: “Can’t compete like a real man”

He was beaten by former teammate TJ Dillashaw and then, in the rematch, Dillashaw got the upperhand once again. Since then, Cody hasn’t been the same.

In a recent interview, Garbrandt gave his thoughts on his former foe.

Garbrandt’s view on Dillashaw

“It is what it is,” Garbrandt told ESPN. “T.J.’s no longer in the UFC, you see his career and towards the end of it and that’s the reason why he was. The substance he was taking, his body wasn’t able to uphold. Good for him, hats off to him for what he was able to do, but there’s always gonna be an asterisk, and there should be an asterisk throughout his name and whatever he’s done in his career.

“I know wholeheartedly that I can go through my whole UFC career and not ever have to take any performance-enhancing drug. I just believe in my abilities, my skills, my mental fortitude, and he has to live with that,” he continued. “He has to live with that decision that he’s made. I don’t have any hatred, animosity for him. It is what it is at the end of the day. I’m here, he’s not. I don’t think he’s ever gonna be the T.J. Dillashaw from the past. For obvious reasons.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Did you enjoy their rivalry? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Cody Garbrandt UFC

Related

Dana White

UFC 296 suffers another late hit

Jeffrey Walter - December 14, 2023
Colby Covington and Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

WATCH | Colby Covington and Tony Ferguson go from enemies to friends in bizarre back-and-forth at UFC 296 press conference

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023

Colby Covington and Tony Ferguson had a bizarre back-and-forth at the UFC 296 press conference.

Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval
Brandon Royval

UFC 296 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval 2 title fight

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023

In the co-main event of UFC 296, the flyweight title is up for grabs as Alexandre Pantoja takes on Brandon Royval in a rematch of their 2021 fight. Heading into the fight, Pantoja is a -205 favorite while the challenger is a +158 underdog on FanDuel.

Leon Edwards and Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

WATCH | Leon Edwards throws water bottle at Colby Covington after 'Chaos' brings up the Brit's dead dad

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023

The UFC 296 press conference got heated as Leon Edwards threw a water bottle at Colby Covington.

Kevin Holland and Vicente Luque
UFC

WATCH | Vicente Luque and Kevin Holland exchange videos verbally agreeing to UFC 296 bout

Josh Evanoff - December 14, 2023

UFC welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Kevin Holland might get to fight each other after all.

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards plans to treat Colby Covington like the "clown" he is at UFC 296

Cole Shelton - December 14, 2023
David Goggins, Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson explains why he's glad that he trained with David Goggins: "One of the hardest things I've done"

Josh Evanoff - December 14, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson is happy that he took time to train with David Goggins.

Colby Covington
Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington believes Kamaru Usman would have “destroyed” Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round fight

Susan Cox - December 14, 2023

Colby Covington believes Kamaru Usman would have ‘destroyed’ Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round fight.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White teases ridiculously stacked lineup for UFC 300: “This is the first prelim of the night? This is insane!”

Susan Cox - December 14, 2023

Dana White is teasing a ridiculously stacked lineup for UFC 300.

Sean Strickland and Colby Covington
Sean Strickland

Colby Covington reveals the real reason why he wants to fight 'amateur jabroni' Sean Strickland: "Can you all not relate?"

Josh Evanoff - December 14, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington wants to fight Sean Strickland over his comments about women.