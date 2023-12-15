Cody Garbrandt says he has no “hatred or animosity” towards former UFC rival TJ Dillashaw: “But there’s always going to be an asterisk”

Former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt says he has no hatred or animosity when it comes to his former rival TJ Dillashaw.

This weekend, Cody Garbrandt will make his return to the Octagon at UFC 296 when he locks horns with Brian Kelleher. It will serve as a highly anticipated return to action for ‘No Love’. He will attempt to begin his quest back to the UFC bantamweight championship.

Garbrandt, as a former champion at 135 pounds, could certainly make another run – but it’s going to be tough. He’s experienced a lot of setbacks over the course of the last few years, dating back to when he actually lost the belt.

He was beaten by former teammate TJ Dillashaw and then, in the rematch, Dillashaw got the upperhand once again. Since then, Cody hasn’t been the same.

In a recent interview, Garbrandt gave his thoughts on his former foe.