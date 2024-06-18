What’s next for Tatsuro Taira and Alex Perez after UFC Vegas 93?
In the main event of UFC Vegas 93 on Saturday, ranked middleweights threw down as Tatsuro Taira took on former title challenger Alex Perez.
Taira entered the fight with a perfect 15-0 record and was ranked 13th at flyweight. The Japanese fighter was 5-0 in the UFC and had notable wins over C.J. Vergara and Carlos Hernandez, but this was a big step-up in completion. Perez, meanwhile, was ranked fifth at flyweight and was coming off a KO win over Matheus Nicolau to return to the win column.
Ultimately, it was Taira who won by second-round TKO as Perez got injured on a takedown from the Japanese fighter. Following UFC Vegas 93, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.
Tatsuro Taira
Tatsuro Taira picked up the biggest win of his career as he scored a second-round stoppage win over Alex Perez. It was a solid performance from the 24-year-old who was born in 2000 as he became the first fighter born in the 2000s to headline and win a UFC event.
With the win, Taira is right near the title picture at flyweight and a logical next opponent is to face Amir Albazi who is ranked third. Albazi is currently without an opponent and is ranked third. The winner of that fight could get a title shot and it could be another Fight Night main event.
Alex Perez
Alex Perez made a quick turnaround to take on Tatsuro Taira in the main event of UFC Vegas 93. Perez had some success in the first round, as he won the round on the judges’ scorecards but suffered an injury stoppage in the second round.
How long Perez will be out or the severity of the injury is unknown. Once he is ready to return, Perez should still get a top-ranked opponent as he has proven he still is one of the best flyweights in the world. A logical next opponent is to face the loser of Kape vs. Muhammad Mokaev which is booked for UFC 304 in England. The timing works for the fight to take place at the end of the year or early next year depending on the severity of Perez’s injury.
