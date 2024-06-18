What’s next for Tatsuro Taira and Alex Perez after UFC Vegas 93?

By Cole Shelton - June 17, 2024

In the main event of UFC Vegas 93 on Saturday, ranked middleweights threw down as Tatsuro Taira took on former title challenger Alex Perez.

Tatsuro Taira, Alex Perez, UFC Vegas 93

Taira entered the fight with a perfect 15-0 record and was ranked 13th at flyweight. The Japanese fighter was 5-0 in the UFC and had notable wins over C.J. Vergara and Carlos Hernandez, but this was a big step-up in completion. Perez, meanwhile, was ranked fifth at flyweight and was coming off a KO win over Matheus Nicolau to return to the win column.

Ultimately, it was Taira who won by second-round TKO as Perez got injured on a takedown from the Japanese fighter. Following UFC Vegas 93, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.

Tatsuro Taira

Tatsuro Taira picked up the biggest win of his career as he scored a second-round stoppage win over Alex Perez. It was a solid performance from the 24-year-old who was born in 2000 as he became the first fighter born in the 2000s to headline and win a UFC event.

With the win, Taira is right near the title picture at flyweight and a logical next opponent is to face Amir Albazi who is ranked third. Albazi is currently without an opponent and is ranked third. The winner of that fight could get a title shot and it could be another Fight Night main event.

Alex Perez

Alex Perez made a quick turnaround to take on Tatsuro Taira in the main event of UFC Vegas 93. Perez had some success in the first round, as he won the round on the judges’ scorecards but suffered an injury stoppage in the second round.

How long Perez will be out or the severity of the injury is unknown. Once he is ready to return, Perez should still get a top-ranked opponent as he has proven he still is one of the best flyweights in the world. A logical next opponent is to face the loser of Kape vs. Muhammad Mokaev which is booked for UFC 304 in England. The timing works for the fight to take place at the end of the year or early next year depending on the severity of Perez’s injury.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Perez Tatsuro Taira UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya, Dricus du Plessis

Opening betting odds for Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya UFC 305 clash unveiled

Curtis Calhoun - June 17, 2024
Rampage Jackson, Conor McGregor
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Rampage Jackson defends 'young legend' Conor McGregor after UFC 303 withdrawal: "He's done a lot for our sport"

Josh Evanoff - June 17, 2024

Rampage Jackson has taken up for former UFC champion Conor McGregor in light of his recent injury.

Sean O'Malley, Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Jake Paul

Sean O'Malley breaks down and predicts Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing match

Curtis Calhoun - June 17, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley feels Jake Paul will be handed his toughest test in the ring against Mike Perry.

Ciryl Gane
UFC

VIDEO | UFC fan takes on the “Body shot challenge” with top heavyweight Ciryl Gane

Curtis Calhoun - June 17, 2024

One UFC fan got to experience first-hand what it’s like to take a brutal body shot from former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Dana White opens up on Jon Jones' UFC return, confirms 'Bones' will be back soon

Josh Evanoff - June 17, 2024

According to Dana White, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones could be back as soon as this summer.

Dana White, UFC 303

UFC antitrust trial continues as judge reveals "serious concerns" over $335 million settlement

Josh Evanoff - June 17, 2024
Dana White and Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Dana White uncertain when Khamzat Chimaev will fight again: "Every time he gets close to fighting, he gets really sick"

Cole Shelton - June 17, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White isn’t sure when Khamzat Chimaev will fight again after he was forced out of his UFC Saudi Arabia main event against Robert Whittaker.

Steve Erceg, Alexandre Pantoja
Steve Erceg

Steve Erceg rips Alexandre Pantoja after claiming he “hit like a girl” in UFC 301 title fight

Curtis Calhoun - June 17, 2024

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg’s immense respect for Alexandre Pantoja has faltered since their May title clash.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler says there are "no guarantees" on his next fight after Conor McGregor scrap gets canceled

Cole Shelton - June 17, 2024

Michael Chandler has opened up on his UFC 303 fight against Conor McGregor being canceled.

Robert Whittaker, Ikram Aliskerov
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker on why Ikram Aliskerov is a “harder” fight than undefeated Khamzat Chimaev

Curtis Calhoun - June 17, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker feels Ikram Aliskerov provides a more dangerous puzzle to solve than Khamzat Chimaev.