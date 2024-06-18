What’s next for Tatsuro Taira and Alex Perez after UFC Vegas 93?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 93 on Saturday, ranked middleweights threw down as Tatsuro Taira took on former title challenger Alex Perez.

Taira entered the fight with a perfect 15-0 record and was ranked 13th at flyweight. The Japanese fighter was 5-0 in the UFC and had notable wins over C.J. Vergara and Carlos Hernandez, but this was a big step-up in completion. Perez, meanwhile, was ranked fifth at flyweight and was coming off a KO win over Matheus Nicolau to return to the win column.

Ultimately, it was Taira who won by second-round TKO as Perez got injured on a takedown from the Japanese fighter. Following UFC Vegas 93, here is what I think should be next for both fighters involved in the main event.