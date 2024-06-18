Opening betting odds for Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya UFC 305 clash unveiled

The opening betting line for the upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya UFC title clash is out.

Du Plessis will make his first UFC middleweight title defense against the former titleholder Adesanya to headline UFC 305 in Perth. The August 17 pay-per-view marks the return of Adesanya after falling to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 last year.

Du Plessis captured the UFC middleweight title by defeating Strickland by split decision at UFC 297. He is unbeaten in his UFC tenure and has won 9 consecutive fights overall.

Adesanya hinted at a potential multi-year hiatus after the loss to Strickland. But, he’s returning quicker than originally anticipated for a chance to dethrone du Plessis.