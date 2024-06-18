Opening betting odds for Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya UFC 305 clash unveiled

By Curtis Calhoun - June 17, 2024

The opening betting line for the upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya UFC title clash is out.

Israel Adesanya, Dricus du Plessis

Du Plessis will make his first UFC middleweight title defense against the former titleholder Adesanya to headline UFC 305 in Perth. The August 17 pay-per-view marks the return of Adesanya after falling to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 last year.

Du Plessis captured the UFC middleweight title by defeating Strickland by split decision at UFC 297. He is unbeaten in his UFC tenure and has won 9 consecutive fights overall.

Adesanya hinted at a potential multi-year hiatus after the loss to Strickland. But, he’s returning quicker than originally anticipated for a chance to dethrone du Plessis.

Israel Adesanya opens up as a slight favorite over Dricus du Plessis

According to the sportsbook BetOnline, the opening UFC 305 odds have the returning Adesanya as a slight betting favorite.

It’s important to note that the betting line is expected to shift dramatically in both directions ahead of fight night.

Du Plessis and Adesanya’s bad blood began when the South African titleholder claimed he was the UFC’s first African fighter, despite Adesanya being born in Nigeria. Adesanya moved to Auckland, New Zealand at the beginning of his combat sports career.

The remarks badly irked Adesanya, who had a heated face-to-face with du Plessis at UFC 290, just minutes after du Plessis defeated Robert Whittaker by TKO. They were expected to fight at UFC 293, but du Plessis couldn’t make the quick turnaround.

Adesanya is one of the greatest middleweights in UFC history after a long, decorated run as the promotion’s middleweight titleholder. He’s also the first two-time UFC middleweight champion after losing, and then recapturing the belt against Alex Pereira.

Adesanya is no stranger to being a betting favorite ahead of fight night, but du Plessis will enter Perth with a chip on his shoulder. One of the summer’s most anticipated clashes is expected to be fireworks.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Rampage Jackson, Conor McGregor

Rampage Jackson defends 'young legend' Conor McGregor after UFC 303 withdrawal: "He's done a lot for our sport"

Josh Evanoff - June 17, 2024
Sean O'Malley, Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Jake Paul

Sean O'Malley breaks down and predicts Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing match

Curtis Calhoun - June 17, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley feels Jake Paul will be handed his toughest test in the ring against Mike Perry.

Ciryl Gane
UFC

VIDEO | UFC fan takes on the “Body shot challenge” with top heavyweight Ciryl Gane

Curtis Calhoun - June 17, 2024

One UFC fan got to experience first-hand what it’s like to take a brutal body shot from former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Dana White opens up on Jon Jones' UFC return, confirms 'Bones' will be back soon

Josh Evanoff - June 17, 2024

According to Dana White, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones could be back as soon as this summer.

Dana White, UFC 303
UFC

UFC antitrust trial continues as judge reveals "serious concerns" over $335 million settlement

Josh Evanoff - June 17, 2024

It seems that the UFC antitrust trial won’t be coming to a close after all.

Dana White and Khamzat Chimaev

Dana White uncertain when Khamzat Chimaev will fight again: "Every time he gets close to fighting, he gets really sick"

Cole Shelton - June 17, 2024
Steve Erceg, Alexandre Pantoja
Steve Erceg

Steve Erceg rips Alexandre Pantoja after claiming he “hit like a girl” in UFC 301 title fight

Curtis Calhoun - June 17, 2024

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg’s immense respect for Alexandre Pantoja has faltered since their May title clash.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler says there are "no guarantees" on his next fight after Conor McGregor scrap gets canceled

Cole Shelton - June 17, 2024

Michael Chandler has opened up on his UFC 303 fight against Conor McGregor being canceled.

Robert Whittaker, Ikram Aliskerov
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker on why Ikram Aliskerov is a “harder” fight than undefeated Khamzat Chimaev

Curtis Calhoun - June 17, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker feels Ikram Aliskerov provides a more dangerous puzzle to solve than Khamzat Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev, Bo Nickal, UFC
Robert Whittaker

Montana mountains cost Bo Nickal a potential big money fight at UFC Saudi Arabia: “I didn’t get back to cell service for 3 days”

Susan Cox - June 17, 2024

Apparently the Montana mountains cost Bo Nickal a potential big money fight at UFC Saudi Arabia.