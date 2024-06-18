Jonathan Haggerty outlines path to top of the MMA world
Jonathan Haggerty is charting a careful and methodical path toward his transition into MMA.
Known for his striking prowess, “The General” hinted at his future in the all-encompassing sport after capturing the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title against divisional MMA ruler Fabricio Andrade in November 2023.
Now, nearly a year after that landmark victory, his intentions to switch to MMA are becoming more serious.
However, the Englishman is not rushing into this transition. Instead, he takes a measured approach, allowing himself a logical timeline to master MMA’s intricacies.
“I’d say a good strong three years to be at the top of my MMA game. That’s all I need to get myself ready for MMA,” Haggerty told Sky Sports MMA Club.
Haggerty made it no secret that he draws from Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. Both world-class strikers found remarkable success in the sport.
“Adesanya and Perreira are stand-up fighters, and they’ve used that as their base in MMA and they’ve gone on to be the greatest,” he said.
“So looking at them, I see myself being able to do something like that too. I’ve already got the stand-up there and we’d just need to pick up the ground game or wrestling really.”
Jonathan Haggerty reports for duty at ONE 168
Before he dives headfirst into MMA, Jonathan Haggerty has pressing commitments in the striking world.
He defends his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver, the promotion’s return show in the United States.
This premium live event takes place at the Ball Arena on September 6, and tickets are now on sale.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship