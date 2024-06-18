Jonathan Haggerty outlines path to top of the MMA world

Jonathan Haggerty is charting a careful and methodical path toward his transition into MMA.

Known for his striking prowess, “The General” hinted at his future in the all-encompassing sport after capturing the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title against divisional MMA ruler Fabricio Andrade in November 2023.

Now, nearly a year after that landmark victory, his intentions to switch to MMA are becoming more serious.

However, the Englishman is not rushing into this transition. Instead, he takes a measured approach, allowing himself a logical timeline to master MMA’s intricacies.

“I’d say a good strong three years to be at the top of my MMA game. That’s all I need to get myself ready for MMA,” Haggerty told Sky Sports MMA Club.

Haggerty made it no secret that he draws from Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. Both world-class strikers found remarkable success in the sport.

“Adesanya and Perreira are stand-up fighters, and they’ve used that as their base in MMA and they’ve gone on to be the greatest,” he said.

“So looking at them, I see myself being able to do something like that too. I’ve already got the stand-up there and we’d just need to pick up the ground game or wrestling really.”