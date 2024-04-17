Tatiana Suarez warns Zhang Weili against potential strategy for next title defense: “That’s a bad idea!”

By Curtis Calhoun - April 16, 2024

UFC strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez thinks Zhang Weili should abandon her recent tendencies to boost her chances at a long title reign.

Weili defeated Yan Xiaonan by unanimous decision to retain her strawweight title at UFC 300 on Saturday.  It was her second successful title defense since reclaiming the title by defeating Carla Esparza at UFC 281.

Weili utilized her grappling to control Xiaonan for most of the fight. While she had her fair share of moments on the feet, she appeared most comfortable on the canvas, nearly submitting Xiaonan in the first round.

Suarez, who could potentially be next in line for a shot at Weili, is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the UFC strawweight division. Recent wins over Montana De La Rosa and Jéssica Andrade have showcased her elite talents.

If Weili opts to make a point by wrestling with Suarez in their potential next fight, Suarez feels that’s a path that won’t result in her retaining her belt.

Tatiana Suarez cautions Zhang Weili to avoid wrestling in potential next clash

In a recent interview with MiddleEasy, Suarez was asked about a future clash with Weili.

“She’s been doing this thing where she wants to wrestle everybody, and she says she likes to fight people where they’re the best,” Suarez said of Weili. “So I think she might try to wrestle me, and I just think that’s a bad idea. When people try to wrestle me back, I get more submissions. I’ve been doing those patterns since I was three years old…

“I’d probably have an easier time because she would probably try to wrestle me. I think that’s a great thing for me!”

Suarez is 10-0 in her professional MMA career and remains a top strawweight despite a four-year hiatus from 2019-2023. Despite the long absence, she’s come back impressively and has surged up the divisional ladder.

Weili has won four straight fights since back-to-back title losses to Rose Namajunas. Known for her striking in the early stages of her career, she’s become a well-rounded mixed martial artist as she’s developed into a star.

Weili vs. Suarez could be the fight to make at 115 pounds. If it comes to fruition, Suarez thinks Weili should think twice before attempting to shoot for a takedown.

