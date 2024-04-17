Tatiana Suarez warns Zhang Weili against potential strategy for next title defense: “That’s a bad idea!”

UFC strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez thinks Zhang Weili should abandon her recent tendencies to boost her chances at a long title reign.

Weili defeated Yan Xiaonan by unanimous decision to retain her strawweight title at UFC 300 on Saturday. It was her second successful title defense since reclaiming the title by defeating Carla Esparza at UFC 281.

Weili utilized her grappling to control Xiaonan for most of the fight. While she had her fair share of moments on the feet, she appeared most comfortable on the canvas, nearly submitting Xiaonan in the first round.

Suarez, who could potentially be next in line for a shot at Weili, is one of the most accomplished wrestlers in the UFC strawweight division. Recent wins over Montana De La Rosa and Jéssica Andrade have showcased her elite talents.

If Weili opts to make a point by wrestling with Suarez in their potential next fight, Suarez feels that’s a path that won’t result in her retaining her belt.