Gegard Mousasi rips PFL over fumbled contract talks, ‘pressured’ from league to take a significant pay cut
Former Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi has accused the PFL of sabotaging his fighting career.
Mousasi, a former UFC standout, hasn’t fought in the cage since a loss to Fabian Edwards at Bellator 296. He has yet to fight under the new Bellator International Champions Series banner after the PFL purchased Bellator in 2023.
The PFL launched its partnership with Bellator with a PFL vs. Bellator event in Saudi Arabia earlier this year. One notable absence was Mousasi, who could’ve fought a top PFL middleweight such as Derek Brunson for his return.
But, Mousasi hasn’t fought in almost a full year. According to him, the league has intentionally ghosted him and halted any contract talks.
Gegard Mousasi rips PFL over inactivity, uncertain fighting return
During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Mousasi accused the PFL of unfair negotiation tactics.
“I know they owe me fights, they have a contract with me. They maybe want to put pressure on me for a pay cut,” Mousasi said. “Why would I want to do that? They say this and that, but I know better, let’s say that. Just give me a fight!
“My manager tries to contact them, and they don’t even respond. There’s no effort to promote [me] or get me a fight. It’s just radio silence with them, and people think I’m retired. They try to be the No. 2 organization in the world, but I think at least they can do is tell me what the plans are.”
Mousasi then directly accused the PFL executives of going against their own mantra of being a fighter-driven organization.
“Now they’re saying I make too much money, and to take a pay cut,” Mousasi explained. “There’s no control over your career. I’ve been ready for a fight…this is my way of sending them a message, at least, because I can’t get them on the phone. I have to communicate with them through media, it’s crazy!”
As of this writing, the PFL hasn’t responded to Mousasi’s remarks, and the former Bellator titleholder has yet to have a fight announced.
Mousasi is one of the most accomplished middleweights in UFC history to never hold a UFC title. He defeated the likes of Chris Weidman, Thiago Santos, and Dan Henderson during his UFC tenure.
Mousasi, 38, likely doesn’t have many fights left at this stage of his career. If his claims are true, the PFL might be responsible for mishandling the home stretch of his run inside the cage.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
