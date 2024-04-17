Georges St-Pierre believes Robert Whittaker is very capable of making Khamzat Chimaev ‘look bad’ at UFC Saudi Arabia

By Susan Cox - April 16, 2024

George St-Pierre is sharing that he believes Whittaker is very capable of making Chimaev ‘ look bad’ at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Georges St-Pierre Khamzat Chimaev

It has been announced that former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (25-7 MMA) will take on the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev (13-0 MMA) in the main event at UFC Saudi Arabia on June 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Chimaev, 29, last fought and defeated former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) by majority decision last October at UFC 294.

Whittaker, 33, faced and was victorious over Paulo Costa (14-3 MMA) this past February at UFC 298.

Well, George-St Pierre believes if anyone can stop ‘Borz’ – it’s Whittaker – he also knows it will not be an easy fight.

St-Pierre, speaking to ‘Fox Sports Australia’ shared his thoughts on Whittaker vs Chimaev:

“Well, if there is a guy that can stop Chimaev, it’s Robert Whittaker. Because if you look at Chimaev, he has a – we can compare it in a way to Yoel Romero. Romero was a very good wrestler, very explosive and powerful guy, and Whittaker was the kryptonite of Yoel Romero. He was able to beat him twice. So, stylistically he’s very capable of doing the same to Chimaev, to make Chimaev look bad. Robert Whittaker has a very unusual style. He comes from a karate background like I do.”

Continuing, Georges St-Pierre, a former three-time UFC welterweight champion himself, said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Karate background, we have very different style. We use different timings to blitz in, and the way we control the distance, it seems very unusual for our opponents because most of the guys in (the) mixed martial arts world are from kickboxing and muay Thai backgrounds. So, when you’re from karate, I think that’s one of the things that sort of gives you an edge, and Robert Whittaker utilizes all his karate skills very, very well. His footwork and control of distance, he’s a master at it.”

Concluding, the Canadian shared:

“He’s going to have to be on his A-game because Chimaev is no joke, and he seems unstoppable right now.”

What do you think of Georges St-Pierre’s commentary concerning the upcoming bout between Chimaev and Whittaker? Who will you be betting on for the win?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

