Kai Asakura thinks UFC benefits if he defeats Alexandre Pantoja in UFC 310 title fight: ‘I’m here to make it exciting’

By Fernando Quiles - November 29, 2024

Kai Asakura believes capturing UFC gold would be best for business.

Kai Asakura

There’s a reason why Asakura’s first bout under the UFC banner is for a title. The UFC could make a splash in the Japanese market with Asakura, who has proven to be a dangerous competitor as a RIZIN star. Asakura is aware of the potential value he’d bring if he can be as good as advertised against the UFC’s elite at 125 pounds.

It’s why Asakura believes a win over Alexander Pantoja would benefit the UFC more than a loss.

RELATED: RIZIN BANTAMWEIGHT CHAMPION KAI ASAKURA OFFICIALLY SIGNS WITH THE UFC: “I WILL DEFINITELY GET THE BELT”

Kai Asakura Believes UFC Wins If He Captures Gold

Kai Asakura will challenge Alexandre Pantoja for the UFC Flyweight Championship at UFC 310 on December 7th. The bout was elevated to main event status when Belal Muhammad was replaced by Ian Machado Garry for the Shavkat Rakhmonov fight due to an injury.

In an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Asakura said that he can open up a lot of doors for the UFC to return to Japan if he’s successful in his promotional debut.

“Let’s be honest: It’s good business for the UFC if I win,” Asakura told MMA Junkie through an interpreter on Thursday. “I’m here to make it exciting, for people to have interest in the flyweight division and have a whole bunch of new matchups ready to have on future shows.”

Asakura also believes he brings a unique style to the flyweight division and he hopes to display it in full at the UFC’s year-end pay-per-view.

“I’m a little bit different than the other fighters in the flyweight division, I have the ability to capitalize on one of his misses and put him to sleep,” Asakura said. “That’s what I’m aiming for, and I think that’s what makes my challenge for this title fight different than anyone else.”

