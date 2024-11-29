Kai Asakura thinks UFC benefits if he defeats Alexandre Pantoja in UFC 310 title fight: ‘I’m here to make it exciting’

Kai Asakura Believes UFC Wins If He Captures Gold

Kai Asakura will challenge Alexandre Pantoja for the UFC Flyweight Championship at UFC 310 on December 7th. The bout was elevated to main event status when Belal Muhammad was replaced by Ian Machado Garry for the Shavkat Rakhmonov fight due to an injury.

In an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Asakura said that he can open up a lot of doors for the UFC to return to Japan if he’s successful in his promotional debut.

“Let’s be honest: It’s good business for the UFC if I win,” Asakura told MMA Junkie through an interpreter on Thursday. “I’m here to make it exciting, for people to have interest in the flyweight division and have a whole bunch of new matchups ready to have on future shows.”

Asakura also believes he brings a unique style to the flyweight division and he hopes to display it in full at the UFC’s year-end pay-per-view.

“I’m a little bit different than the other fighters in the flyweight division, I have the ability to capitalize on one of his misses and put him to sleep,” Asakura said. “That’s what I’m aiming for, and I think that’s what makes my challenge for this title fight different than anyone else.”

