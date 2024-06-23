Alexander Volkov reacts to post-fight incident with Sergei Pavlovich following UFC Saudi Arabia fight
Alexander Volkov and Sergei Pavlovich aren’t likely to be chummy again, or at least not for quite some time.
Volkov and Pavlovich were once sparring partners, but the two have had a falling out. They ended up fighting one another on the UFC Saudi Arabia card this past Saturday. Volkov was effective in maintaining his distance, making it difficult for Pavlovich to land anything substantial. Volkov had his way with the jab, as well as kicks to the calf and body.
The bout went the distance and Volkov earned the unanimous decision win. After the fight, Volkov went over to Pavlovich but ended up being shoved by his former sparring partner.
Alexander Volkov Responds After Being Shoved by Sergei Pavlovich
Alexander Volkov spoke to reporters following his victory over Sergei Pavlovich. When asked about the post-fight incident, Volkov insisted he has no clue why Pavlovich is upset at him (h/t Bloody Elbow).
Sergei Pavlovich shoved Alexander Volkov after their fight 👀 #UFCSaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/UbzcEcQl39
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 22, 2024
“I mean I didn’t think it was a nice thing to do from him, I guess he’s mad at me – I’m not really sure why and I would love to figure out why, maybe he just misunderstood something but it’s his fault, not mine. To be honest, this was the first time that I’ve ever heard Sergei curse because he kind of told me to – well I’m not going to repeat what he said – but this is the first time I’ve actually heard him maliciously use curse words in my direction.”
Volkov said that if Sergei wants to go after him outside of the Octagon, he’d call the cops rather than try to fight him without sanctions.