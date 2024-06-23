Alexander Volkov reacts to post-fight incident with Sergei Pavlovich following UFC Saudi Arabia fight

Alexander Volkov and Sergei Pavlovich aren’t likely to be chummy again, or at least not for quite some time.

Volkov and Pavlovich were once sparring partners, but the two have had a falling out. They ended up fighting one another on the UFC Saudi Arabia card this past Saturday. Volkov was effective in maintaining his distance, making it difficult for Pavlovich to land anything substantial. Volkov had his way with the jab, as well as kicks to the calf and body.

The bout went the distance and Volkov earned the unanimous decision win. After the fight, Volkov went over to Pavlovich but ended up being shoved by his former sparring partner.

