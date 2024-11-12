Chael Sonnen suggests massive super fight for Alex Pereira following UFC 309 title bout between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic
Chael Sonnen believes has a rather intriguing choice for Alex Pereira’s next fight.
Pereira currently holds the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. While Magomed Ankalaev is the clear number one contender, “Poatan” claims the UFC doesn’t want to book him in a title fight because he is “boring.” This has led many to wonder if Pereira will try his hand in the heavyweight division.
Sonnen has shared his take on what could be next for the Brazilian bruiser.
Chael Sonnen Believes Alex Pereira’s Next Fight is Against Tom Aspinall
During a recent episode of ESPN’s “Good Guy/Bad Guy” show, Chael Sonnen shared his belief that Alex Pereira vs. Tom Aspinall is next (h/t MMAJunkie).
“I have always believed – and this is nothing more than rumor, and I back this with a little evidence – but I have always maintained that Pereira’s next fight will be against Aspinall, and it will be for the interim title,” Sonnen said on “Good Guy/Bad Guy” with Daniel Cormier. “I even believe I know when it’s going to be. I believe it’s going to be mid-January in California (UFC 311).”
Sonnen doesn’t have any insider knowledge on what will ultimately happen following UFC 309. With that said, he thinks a potential fight between Pereira and Aspinall will lead to a title unification bout.
“I do believe there’s going to be a panning to both of those guys,” Sonnen said. “I believe there’s going to be a conversation, but not because they’re next for the winner of Jones-Stipe. I think they’re going to find a way to get those two together and the winner will take on Jones or Stipe. That is purely a rumor, but I’m just offering it.”
First, we must get to UFC 309. The event will be taking place this Saturday night. All 11 fights will emanate from Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the headliner, Jon Jones defends the UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic.
