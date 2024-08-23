Stipe Miocic responds after Tom Aspinall suggests he’s currently injured: “Fake news”

By Harry Kettle - August 23, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has responded after Tom Aspinall recently suggested he may be injured.

Tom Aspinall and Stipe Miocic

No matter what anyone says, it’s hard to argue against Stipe Miocic being the greatest heavyweight of all time. Of course, there are many people trying to challenge that status, including Jon Jones. He’s set to battle Miocic later this year but according to interim champion Tom Aspinall, Stipe may be injured.

RELATED: Tom Aspinall claims Stipe Miocic is “injured” ahead of potential Jon Jones fight

“These are just rumors, there is a lot of talk, and there is nothing announced yet. I’m hearing rumors that Stipe is potentially injured. These are things I’m hearing from the inner circle, Stipe I believe his birthday was yesterday actually, he’s 42 years old the guy is going to be injury-prone. Jon Jones, million miles on the clock, he’s going to be injury prone. Me, I’m ready to go, I’m not even in my prime yet and I’m hungry for it, and I’m not sure these two guys are but I am. I will fight either of them for the undisputed title on any notice, I’m ready,” Tom Aspinall said.

As it turns out, Miocic may not be in danger of pulling out after all.

Miocic responds

In a short and sweet gif, Stipe said: “fake news”.

This is the veteran’s final chance to really make an impact in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He is a former champion, but if he’s able to upset the odds and defeat Jon Jones, it would likely be the most impressive feat of his career thus far.

Do you believe that Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic will go ahead as planned in November? Will Tom Aspinall actually get a shot against the winner of this fight? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Stipe Miocic Tom Aspinall UFC

