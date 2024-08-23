Ilia Topuria says he could beat Max Holloway and Sean O’Malley in the same night: “They both suck”

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria believes he could defeat Max Holloway and Sean O’Malley on the same night.

After knocking out Alexander Volkanovski, Ilia Topuria has been on top of the world. He has a new celebrity status, he’s the featherweight king, and he’s ready for the next step in his career. That next step will come in the form of him defending the crown against Max Holloway.

RELATED: Ilia Topuria confirms the BMF title won’t be up for grabs in fight with Max Holloway at UFC 308: “There’s no way I’m not going to knock him out”

As you can imagine, fans are pretty split regarding who is going to win the contest. Topuria backs himself, unsurprisingly, but this is undoubtedly the toughest test of his career thus far.

In addition to that, he’s also flirted with the idea of facing bantamweight champ Sean O’Malley. In a recent interview, the Spaniard made a pretty bold statement.