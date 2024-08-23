Ilia Topuria says he could beat Max Holloway and Sean O’Malley in the same night: “They both suck”

By Harry Kettle - August 23, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria believes he could defeat Max Holloway and Sean O’Malley on the same night.

Ilia Topuria

After knocking out Alexander Volkanovski, Ilia Topuria has been on top of the world. He has a new celebrity status, he’s the featherweight king, and he’s ready for the next step in his career. That next step will come in the form of him defending the crown against Max Holloway.

RELATED: Ilia Topuria confirms the BMF title won’t be up for grabs in fight with Max Holloway at UFC 308: “There’s no way I’m not going to knock him out”

As you can imagine, fans are pretty split regarding who is going to win the contest. Topuria backs himself, unsurprisingly, but this is undoubtedly the toughest test of his career thus far.

In addition to that, he’s also flirted with the idea of facing bantamweight champ Sean O’Malley. In a recent interview, the Spaniard made a pretty bold statement.

Topuria makes big claim

“When he pronounce those kind of things like, ‘If I win,’ it’s because he’s not very confident about himself,” Topuria told MMA Junkie. “First of all, he has a very tough matchup ahead. If he does it, why not? Why not? I would love to have that fight. It’s like, thank you God. For everyone it’s going to be so huge. Like, ‘Ilia is fighting Max or he’s fighting Sean O’Malley.’ But in reality, I know that they both suck, I can do with them whatever I want to do. I can do it with both of them. I can beat them both in the same night. No problem.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you think the next year holds for Ilia Topuria? Is he destined to become an all-time great? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

