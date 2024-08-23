Renan Ferreira clarifies “toughest challenge” remarks he made to upcoming PFL opponent Francis Ngannou: “I am a father myself”
PFL heavyweight king Renan Ferreira has clarified his comments regarding Francis Ngannou during their recent face-off.
As we know, Francis Ngannou is set to battle Renan Ferreira later this year. It will serve as his official return to mixed martial arts following his departure from the UFC a few years back. Ferreira, meanwhile, has been building a name for himself as the face of the heavyweight division in PFL.
Recently, however, things have taken a turn in the build-up to their bout. Earlier this year, Francis Ngannou lost his young son Kobe. During their press conference earlier this week, Ferreira implied that he would be the toughest challenge that ‘The Predator’ has faced in recent times.
After huge backlash in the MMA community, Renan had the following to say on the matter.
I just want to make something clear. @francisngannou is a great man & i respect him. When i said that i was going to be his biggest
this year i was talking about Anthony Joshua & Tyson Fury, not about his family. I am a father myself
— RenanProblemaMMA (@MmaProblema) August 23, 2024
Ferreira clarifies Ngannou remarks
“I just want to make something clear. @francisngannou is a great man & i respect him. When i said that i was going to be his biggest [challenge] this year i was talking aobut Anthony Joshua & Tyson Fury, not about his family. I am a father myself.”
Hopefully, that puts an end to any kind of unsavory trash talk heading into this blockbuster contest. In terms of the fight itself, nobody really knows how it’s going to go. Ferreira is one of the few opponents who is bigger in size than Ngannou, who has been busy in the world of boxing for quite some time now. We all know he has the power to end any fight, but this is still an uphill battle for him.
What do you believe is going to happen when Francis Ngannou takes on Renan Ferreira? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
