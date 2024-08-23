Renan Ferreira clarifies “toughest challenge” remarks he made to upcoming PFL opponent Francis Ngannou: “I am a father myself”

PFL heavyweight king Renan Ferreira has clarified his comments regarding Francis Ngannou during their recent face-off.

As we know, Francis Ngannou is set to battle Renan Ferreira later this year. It will serve as his official return to mixed martial arts following his departure from the UFC a few years back. Ferreira, meanwhile, has been building a name for himself as the face of the heavyweight division in PFL.

Recently, however, things have taken a turn in the build-up to their bout. Earlier this year, Francis Ngannou lost his young son Kobe. During their press conference earlier this week, Ferreira implied that he would be the toughest challenge that ‘The Predator’ has faced in recent times.

After huge backlash in the MMA community, Renan had the following to say on the matter.