Tom Aspinall claims Stipe Miocic is “injured” ahead of potential Jon Jones fight

Tom Aspinall says he’s heard that Stipe Miocic is injured ahead of his potential heavyweight title fight against Jon Jones.

Jones and Miocic are likely to fight in November at UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden in a fight that has been years in the making. Yet, the bout has not officially been booked by the promotion and according to Aspinall, that is because he has heard that Miocic is dealing with an injury.

“These are just rumors, there is a lot of talk, and there is nothing announced yet. I’m hearing rumors that Stipe is potentially injured. These are things I’m hearing from the inner circle, Stipe I believe his birthday was yesterday actually, he’s 42 years old the guy is going to be injury-prone. Jon Jones, million miles on the clock, he’s going to be injury prone. Me, I’m ready to go, I’m not even in my prime yet and I’m hungry for it, and I’m not sure these two guys are but I am. I will fight either of them for the undisputed title on any notice, I’m ready,” Tom Aspinall said.

Tom Aspinall has been campaigning for the Jon Jones fight and if Stipe Miocic is indeed hurt as he says, it would allow him to finally get the fight against ‘Bones’ for the undisputed title. Aspinall vs. Jones is one of the biggest fights to make in the sport and something many fans would like to see.

However, Miocic or his team have yet to confirm the report or make any announcement that he is injured. But where there is smoke there is fire, and since the bout has yet to be made official, it seems there might be something to this.

Tom Aspinall is 15-3 as a pro and coming off a first-round knockout win over Curtis Blaydes back at UFC 304 to defend his interim heavyweight title for the first time. Before that, he knocked out Sergei Pavlovich in the first round to win the interim title.