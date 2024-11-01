Beneil Dariush contemplates move to welterweight amid UFC hiatus: “I can just fight more often”

By Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush is in a weird spot as he prepares for his return.

Beneil Dariush

The 35-year-old hasn’t been seen in the cage since last December. In the main event of UFC Austin, Beneil Dariush was handed a brutal first-round knockout defeat by Arman Tsarukyan. The defeat was the lightweight’s second in a row, previously being knocked out by Charles Oliveira in the summer.

Since then, Beneil Dariush has been put on the shelf. Earlier this year, the lightweight contender suffered a torn meniscus in training, as well as brain trauma issues, and has been unable to fight in 2024. However, the Iranian fighter has no plans of stopping anytime soon. Speaking in a recent interview with InsideFighting, Dariush discussed his plans to return.

There, the UFC lightweight contender admitted that he was hoping to get at least one fight in this year. However, due to a variety of factors, that didn’t come to fruition. As a result, Beneil Dariush is preparing for a return to the cage early next year. Furthermore, it seems that his next bout could come at 170 pounds.

RELATED: STIPE MIOCIC QUIETS TALK OF RETIREMENT AHEAD OF UFC 309 RETURN: “RIGHT NOW I’M JUST GOING TO WORRY ABOUT THE FIGHT”

Beneil Dariush

(via Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Beneil Dariush opens up on potential welterweight move ahead of UFC return

However, that’s far from decided. While Beneil Dariush is eyeing a move to welterweight, that’s mainly to remain active. The 35-year-old still believes that the lightweight division is his true home, and he has business to tend to there. As of now, it remains unclear what Dariush will do next.

“It’s been challenging and it’s just weird, you know. I understand you’ll have your ups and downs so I had my ups for a while and now I’m kinda down but like, just not to be able to fight has been weird.” Beneil Dariush stated in the interview earlier this week. “I enjoy it so much.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “I even considered going to 170 just so I can fight more often but I don’t think I’m done with 155 yet so I’ve been trying to really focus on recovery as far as the brain injuries and stuff like that. I want to make sure when I get back into the octagon, I don’t have to worry about any of that stuff.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight contender? Do you think Beneil Dariush should move to 170 pounds?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Beneil Dariush UFC

Related

Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic quiets talk of retirement ahead of UFC 309 return: "Right now I'm just going to worry about the fight"

Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2024
Ian Machado Garry, Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Ian Machado Garry vs. Joaquin Buckley booked for UFC Tampa headliner

Curtis Calhoun - November 1, 2024

Top 10 UFC welterweight contenders Ian Machado Garry and Joaquin Buckley will meet in the main event of UFC Tampa on December 14th.

Alex Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev

REPORT | Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev not an option for UFC 310

Cole Shelton - November 1, 2024

Alex Pereira is unlikely to make a fourth defense of his light heavyweight title in 2024.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC 308
TJ Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw explains what went wrong for Max Holloway in UFC 308 KO loss to Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles - November 1, 2024

TJ Dillashaw believes he knows where things went south for Max Holloway at UFC 308.

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev's team doubts Alex Pereira fights at UFC 310: "This is all just talk"

Fernando Quiles - November 1, 2024

The team of Magomed Ankalaev isn’t sold on Alex Pereira taking a short-notice fight at UFC 310.

Brandon Moreno

UFC Edmonton Weigh-in Results: Moreno vs. Albazi, Blanchfield vs. Namajunas Official

Fernando Quiles - November 1, 2024
Diego Lopes UFC 306
Ilia Topuria

Diego Lopes makes his case for the next crack at Ilia Topuria and offers to fight him in Spain: “This fight will be a renewal”

Harry Kettle - November 1, 2024

UFC star Diego Lopes has made it crystal clear that he wants the next shot at UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic is full of confidence ahead of UFC 309 title fight with Jon Jones: “I’m going to do what I want to do!”

Harry Kettle - November 1, 2024

UFC star Stipe Miocic is feeling confident heading into his blockbuster UFC 309 title fight against Jon Jones next month.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC, UFC 296, Results
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley, Ian Machado Garry and Kamaru Usman campaign to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310

Harry Kettle - November 1, 2024

A parade of fighters have put their name forward to compete against Shavkat Rakhmonov on short notice at UFC 310.

Sharabutdin Magomedov, UFC 308, Results, UFC
Sharabutdin Magomedov

Armen Petrosyan issues statement following double backfist KO loss to Shara Magomedov: “It was a lucky punch”

Harry Kettle - November 1, 2024

Armen Petrosyan has given his thoughts on his double backfist knockout loss at the hands of Shara Magomedov.