Beneil Dariush contemplates move to welterweight amid UFC hiatus: “I can just fight more often”

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush is in a weird spot as he prepares for his return.

The 35-year-old hasn’t been seen in the cage since last December. In the main event of UFC Austin, Beneil Dariush was handed a brutal first-round knockout defeat by Arman Tsarukyan. The defeat was the lightweight’s second in a row, previously being knocked out by Charles Oliveira in the summer.

Since then, Beneil Dariush has been put on the shelf. Earlier this year, the lightweight contender suffered a torn meniscus in training, as well as brain trauma issues, and has been unable to fight in 2024. However, the Iranian fighter has no plans of stopping anytime soon. Speaking in a recent interview with InsideFighting, Dariush discussed his plans to return.

There, the UFC lightweight contender admitted that he was hoping to get at least one fight in this year. However, due to a variety of factors, that didn’t come to fruition. As a result, Beneil Dariush is preparing for a return to the cage early next year. Furthermore, it seems that his next bout could come at 170 pounds.

Beneil Dariush opens up on potential welterweight move ahead of UFC return

However, that’s far from decided. While Beneil Dariush is eyeing a move to welterweight, that’s mainly to remain active. The 35-year-old still believes that the lightweight division is his true home, and he has business to tend to there. As of now, it remains unclear what Dariush will do next.

“It’s been challenging and it’s just weird, you know. I understand you’ll have your ups and downs so I had my ups for a while and now I’m kinda down but like, just not to be able to fight has been weird.” Beneil Dariush stated in the interview earlier this week. “I enjoy it so much.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “I even considered going to 170 just so I can fight more often but I don’t think I’m done with 155 yet so I’ve been trying to really focus on recovery as far as the brain injuries and stuff like that. I want to make sure when I get back into the octagon, I don’t have to worry about any of that stuff.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight contender? Do you think Beneil Dariush should move to 170 pounds?