Stipe Miocic is full of confidence ahead of UFC 309 title fight with Jon Jones: “I’m going to do what I want to do!”

By Harry Kettle - November 1, 2024

UFC star Stipe Miocic is feeling confident heading into his blockbuster UFC 309 title fight against Jon Jones next month.

Stipe Miocic

When you’re talking about the greatest heavyweights in MMA history, Stipe Miocic has to be in the conversation. He has had an incredible career inside the cage and while he’s been away for quite some time, overlooking him would be a real mistake – even at this point in his career.

Next month at UFC 309, he’s set to square off with none other than Jon Jones. ‘Bones’ is the current UFC heavyweight champion, but Miocic is aiming to regain the belt that was taken from him by Francis Ngannou.

In a recent interview with Jake Paul, Stipe opened up on how he feels heading into such a blockbuster occasion at Madison Square Garden.

Miocic is pumped for Jones fight

“I’m excited, honestly,” Miocic said on “BS w/ Jake Paul.” “It’s finally here. It was supposed to happen last year, unfortunately an injury took it away, but here we are. We’re three weeks away. I’m ready, man. I’ve been pumped. I keep quiet. I focus on task at hand, just worry about my fight. That’s all I worry about.”

“Jon Jones does a lot of things good, but I have great coaches, great teammates, and they make me prepared for whatever happens,” Miocic said. “I’m not going to wait for what he’s going to do, I’m going to do what I want to do.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe that Stipe Miocic will be able to dethrone Jon Jones and become the UFC heavyweight champion once again? If he does get the job done, how do you believe he’s going to do it? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

