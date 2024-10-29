Jon Jones “Extends his thanks” after plea deal reached in Albuquerque assault case

By Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and his legal team have reached a resolution in his assault case in Albuquerque involving two Drug-Free Sport testers at his home.

Jon Jones

Jones, who faces Stipe Miocic in the UFC 309 main event on November 16, was supposed to appear in court on Tuesday before his attorneys announced a plea deal had been reached. All charges against Jones, including assault and interference with communication, will be dismissed as long as Jones completes an anger management course.

Jones pleaded not guilty to the charges in July after calling the allegations “baseless” in social media posts. He was accused of assaulting a female tester and stealing her cell phone during a routine Drug Free Sport test earlier this year.

According to the accuser, Jones became frustrated during the interaction and threatened the two testers. He later called them “unprofessional” in the days after the incident.

Jones’s plea deal is conditioned on him following all laws and completing anger management classes in the next 90 days.

Jon Jones gets positive legal news just weeks before UFC 309 return

In a recent tweet, Jones made his first public remarks after the plea deal was reached.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the justice system for reaching a prompt resolution in this matter, which affirms my innocence and enables me to maintain my focus on the upcoming fight,” Jones tweeted Tuesday.

“I am eagerly anticipating the opportunity to defend my heavyweight title on November 16th at Madison Square Garden.”

The plea deal is a welcomed piece of positive legal news for Jones. Throughout his UFC career, he’s found himself in trouble on numerous occasions outside of the Octagon.

Jones was charged with domestic violence in Sept. 2021 stemming from an incident at a Las Vegas resort involving his fiancee. The charges, including tampering with a police vehicle, were later dropped in court.

Jones will now turn his full attention towards his UFC comeback against Miocic. It’s his first heavyweight title defense after winning the then-vacant belt over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria, Alexander Volkanovski UFC 298

Alexander Volkanovski believes Ilia Topuria could KO Islam Makhachev if he tries champ-champ status

Cole Shelton - October 29, 2024
Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285
Darren Till

Darren Till goes on wild tirade over Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou not being booked: "Just make the f****** fight"

Fernando Quiles - October 29, 2024

Darren Till is not happy that Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou hasn’t materialized.

Ilia Topuria UFC 298
Matt Brown

Ilia Topuria should be 2024 'Fighter of the Year,' says former UFC veteran Matt Brown

Fernando Quiles - October 29, 2024

Former UFC veteran Matt Brown believes Ilia Topuria should be a lock for the 2024 “Fighter of the Year.”

Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

UFC 309: ‘Jones vs. Miocic’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - October 29, 2024

It’s almost time to head back to the Big Apple as we prepare for UFC 309 in New York City, headlined by Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic.

Dricus Du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis expresses interest in fighting Khamzat Chimaev next: “I can’t wait to take your 0”

Harry Kettle - October 29, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has expressed an interest in facing off against top challenger Khamzat Chimaev.

Jon Jones

UFC Edmonton to feature two rule changes including legalized 12-6 elbows

Harry Kettle - October 29, 2024
Sergei Pavlovich, Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Sergey Pavlovich

REPORT | Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik booked for UFC's return to Saudi Arabia

Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2024

A Top 10 UFC heavyweight showdown between Sergei Pavlovich and Jairzinho Rozenstruik is reportedly set for the promotion’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC 308
Khamzat Chimaev

What's next for the stars of UFC 308?

Cole Shelton - October 28, 2024

The UFC was in Abu Dhabi, Dubai on Saturday for a solid UFC 308 fight card.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives cousin Umar powerful advice regarding UFC title shot controversy: "Islam and I..."

Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov went through a similar delayed coronation to a world title shot as his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov now traverses.

Chael Sonnen, Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev, Robert Whittaker
Khamzat Chimaev

Chael Sonnen shares "Nasty" text Sean Strickland sent him immediately after Khamzat Chimaev's win at UFC 308

Curtis Calhoun - October 28, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland sent a scathing message to Chael Sonnen aimed at UFC 308 winner Khamzat Chimaev immediately after his No. 1 contender fight.