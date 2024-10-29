Jon Jones “Extends his thanks” after plea deal reached in Albuquerque assault case

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and his legal team have reached a resolution in his assault case in Albuquerque involving two Drug-Free Sport testers at his home.

Jones, who faces Stipe Miocic in the UFC 309 main event on November 16, was supposed to appear in court on Tuesday before his attorneys announced a plea deal had been reached. All charges against Jones, including assault and interference with communication, will be dismissed as long as Jones completes an anger management course.

Jones pleaded not guilty to the charges in July after calling the allegations “baseless” in social media posts. He was accused of assaulting a female tester and stealing her cell phone during a routine Drug Free Sport test earlier this year.

According to the accuser, Jones became frustrated during the interaction and threatened the two testers. He later called them “unprofessional” in the days after the incident.

Jones’s plea deal is conditioned on him following all laws and completing anger management classes in the next 90 days.