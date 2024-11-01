Diego Lopes makes his case for the next crack at Ilia Topuria and offers to fight him in Spain: “This fight will be a renewal”

UFC star Diego Lopes has made it crystal clear that he wants the next shot at UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Over the course of the last few years, Diego Lopes has emerged as a real contender at featherweight. He has dusted off a parade of big names, including Brian Ortega most recently. Now, he has his eyes on the prize – the UFC featherweight championship.

RELATED: Diego Lopes calls to face Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 312 in interim title fight: “Ilia wants to take time off…”

The current champ, as we know, is Ilia Topuria. He’s coming off the back of a huge triumph in the form of a decisive knockout win over Max Holloway. Naturally, many are curious to see what he does next.

In the eyes of Lopes, he has a pretty good case for being the true number one contender.