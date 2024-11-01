Diego Lopes makes his case for the next crack at Ilia Topuria and offers to fight him in Spain: “This fight will be a renewal”

By Harry Kettle - November 1, 2024

UFC star Diego Lopes has made it crystal clear that he wants the next shot at UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Diego Lopes UFC 306

Over the course of the last few years, Diego Lopes has emerged as a real contender at featherweight. He has dusted off a parade of big names, including Brian Ortega most recently. Now, he has his eyes on the prize – the UFC featherweight championship.

The current champ, as we know, is Ilia Topuria. He’s coming off the back of a huge triumph in the form of a decisive knockout win over Max Holloway. Naturally, many are curious to see what he does next.

In the eyes of Lopes, he has a pretty good case for being the true number one contender.

Lopes wants Topuria

“If they asked me what arguments there are for me to be the next one, I say: I’m on a good streak; I’ve beaten three people in the rankings this year; I’m at No. 3, and Topuria has beaten the two fighters that are above me in the rankings,” Lopes told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “We’re the new blood of the division, and this is a renewal bout for the division.

“I think for a long time, all the championship fights have either involved Volkanovski or Holloway. This fight will be a renewal. Also, this fight can be done in Spain or anywhere in Latin America and be promoted 100 percent in Spanish for all the Hispanic people. Those are the arguments that I bring to the table.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe there is a chance we will see Diego Lopes get the next shot at Ilia Topuria’s championship belt? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

