Joaquin Buckley, Ian Machado Garry and Kamaru Usman campaign to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310

By Harry Kettle - November 1, 2024

A parade of fighters have put their name forward to compete against Shavkat Rakhmonov on short notice at UFC 310.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, UFC, UFC 296, Results

Shavkat Rakhmonov was supposed to challenge Belal Muhammad for the UFC welterweight championship at UFC 310. Unfortunately, that’ll no longer happen. Due to an infection sustained in his foot, Muhammad has been forced to pull out and will not compete on the final pay-per-view of the year.

As a result of that, there’s a gap that needs to be filled. It certainly seems as if Rakhmonov is hungry to stay on the card and in equal measure, there’s been a lot of talk surrounding the possibility of an interim title bout. There’s been no announcement on that just yet, but given how big the PPV is, there’s a strong possibility that it’s going to happen.

Rakhmonov is one of the most dangerous fighters in the UFC but that doesn’t mean people don’t want to fight him. In fact, there’s a long queue of welterweights who are ready to step up to the plate – or so it seems.

Many fighters call for shot against Rakhmonov

Joaquin Buckley, Ian Machado Garry and Kamaru Usman have all made it known that they want to face Shavkat. Given the stakes involved, that makes sense – even if they won’t get the kind of camp they need to face someone like him.

Either way, there’s a lot of excitement in the air regarding what’s next at 170 pounds.

Who should get the opportunity? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

