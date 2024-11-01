Joaquin Buckley, Ian Machado Garry and Kamaru Usman campaign to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310

A parade of fighters have put their name forward to compete against Shavkat Rakhmonov on short notice at UFC 310.

Shavkat Rakhmonov was supposed to challenge Belal Muhammad for the UFC welterweight championship at UFC 310. Unfortunately, that’ll no longer happen. Due to an infection sustained in his foot, Muhammad has been forced to pull out and will not compete on the final pay-per-view of the year.

RELATED: Shavkat Rakhmonov calls for interim title fight at UFC 310 after Belal Muhammad pulls out, Ian Machado Garry shows interest

As a result of that, there’s a gap that needs to be filled. It certainly seems as if Rakhmonov is hungry to stay on the card and in equal measure, there’s been a lot of talk surrounding the possibility of an interim title bout. There’s been no announcement on that just yet, but given how big the PPV is, there’s a strong possibility that it’s going to happen.

Rakhmonov is one of the most dangerous fighters in the UFC but that doesn’t mean people don’t want to fight him. In fact, there’s a long queue of welterweights who are ready to step up to the plate – or so it seems.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joaquin “New Mansa” Buckley (@newmansa94)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‘The Future’ Ian Machado Garry (@iangarry)