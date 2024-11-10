Stipe Miocic shares thoughts on lost Francis Ngannou trilogy: ‘I’m not mad at him’

By Fernando Quiles - November 10, 2024

Stipe Miocic isn’t dwelling on not being able to face Francis Ngannou in a trilogy fight.

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou

Miocic and Ngannou have mixed it up inside the UFC Octagon twice. Back in early 2018, Miocic schooled Ngannou with his grappling. “The Predator” even had issues in the standup when he was worried about the takedown.

Their rematch in March 2021 played out far differently. Ngannou scored a second-round knockout victory to capture the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Stipe Miocic Won’t Dwell on Not Getting Francis Ngannou Trilogy

Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com got a chance to speak to Stipe Miocic. The former two-time UFC heavyweight champion was asked about not getting that trilogy with Francis Ngannou. Miocic said it’s something he couldn’t control.

“I was trying. I was trying to get the rematch,” Miocic said about pursuing the Ngannou trilogy when speaking to MMA Fighting. “Then he left and it didn’t happen unfortunately.

“Listen, I’m a fighter. I don’t work for the UFC internally and [figuring] out matchmaking. It’s what they wanted to do and it’s what they did.”

While Miocic would’ve liked to have had another go at Ngannou, he doesn’t hold a grudge with “The Predator” for leaving the UFC in favor of two lucrative boxing matches and a deal with PFL.

“Yeah of course [I was bummed] because I wanted the rubber match,” Miocic said. “But also at the same point, he’s doing better for himself and his family. I’m not mad at him. He’s doing great.”

Miocic will be challenging Jon Jones for the heavyweight gold at UFC 309. The event will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 16th.

BJPenn.com will be providing live coverage of UFC 309 this Saturday night. Be sure to visit our homepage for updates throughout fight week.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

