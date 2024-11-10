Jack Della Maddalena called out by surging UFC welterweight: ‘I don’t know if he’ll accept the fight’

Jack Della Maddalena has been called out by a fast-rising UFC welterweight.

Jack Della Maddalena

Carlos Prates is the fighter who has requested a showdown with Maddalena. Prates is fresh off a first-round knockout victory over Neil Magny this past Saturday. He will be making his way to the official UFC rankings with the next update.

Prates is hoping to elevate himself even further with a clash against Maddalena.

Carlos Prates Issues Challenge to Jack Della Maddalena

Speaking to media members following his UFC Vegas 100 win, Carlos Prates expressed his desire to fight Jack Della Maddalena (via MMAJunkie).

“To be honest, I think the best option would be against Jack Della Maddalena, but you have the rankings, and he’s No. 4, and probably next Tuesday, I’m going to be 15, so I don’t know if he’ll accept the fight,” Prates told reporters at the UFC Fight Night 247 post-fight news conference. “Also, if UFC is going to do that fight, if they find it interesting. But if it’s too far and Jack Della Madalena don’t agree, I would be happy to fight Geoff Neal, that would be cool.”

As seen in the quote, “The Nightmare” has left the door open to going one-on-one with Geoff Neal. The UFC might be looking to have Maddalena in a title eliminator or a high-profile fight, and Prates is aware of that possibility.

Prates has certainly helped his case for bigger bouts with his 13-fight winning streak. His exciting fighting style and finishing ability has also been noticed by the UFC brass.

Whether or not Prates has done enough to get the fight with Maddalena remains to be seen. Perhaps the Geoff Neal idea isn’t far-fetched at this time, given that Neal holds the number 10 spot on the welterweight rankings.

