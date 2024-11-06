Chael Sonnen warns Jon Jones fans ahead of UFC 309 title clash with Stipe Miocic

By Fernando Quiles - November 6, 2024

Chael Sonnen isn’t ruling out a possible upset win for Stipe Miocic over Jon Jones.

Jon Jones Chael Sonnen Stipe Miocic

Miocic is scheduled to challenge Jones for the heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 309. The pay-per-view event will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 16th.

“Bones” is a heavy betting favorite going into this bout, but Sonnen has planted a seed of doubt for those who think this is a lock.

RELATED: STIPE MIOCIC IS FULL OF CONFIDENCE AHEAD OF UFC 309 TITLE FIGHT WITH JON JONES: “I’M GOING TO DO WHAT I WANT TO DO!”

Chael Sonnen Cautions Jon Jones Fans Ahead of UFC 309

In a new video released on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen questioned whether or not fans have gotten too comfortable seeing Jon Jones win. He believes some have forgotten just how decorated Stipe Miocic is (via Bloody Elbow).

“Do you believe that Jon can just go take Stipe down whenever he wants? If you do believe that, now that’s something that Daniel Cormier couldn’t do. In one of the fights, there were two takedowns, and Stipe got them both. I’m just reminding you, do you believe that Jon can just take Stipe down?

“Do you think Stipe is the guy who will jump out of that window? I’m talking about the window of quitting. Do you think that’s going to happen to Stipe? If you don’t, we’re left back in the stand-up realm. Do you think Jon Jones can knockout Stipe Miocic? And that is the one place where that size and power actually comes in. It would move in Stipe’s favor, am I wrong about that? Do you believe Jon is the better stand-up fighter?”

Miocic’s inactivity is what’s giving many pause. While Jones has been out of action since March 2023, Miocic hasn’t had a pro MMA bout since suffering a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou back in 2021.

Will Miocic defy the odds and once again capture UFC gold? Fight fans will get the answer soon enough, as UFC 309 looms. Don’t forget to visit the BJPenn.com homepage on fight night for live coverage.

Chael Sonnen Jon Jones Stipe Miocic

