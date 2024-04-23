Stephen Thompson names top NMF’s in the UFC, including a pair of former champions

By Curtis Calhoun - April 23, 2024

Stephen Thompson feels the UFC wouldn’t have any shortage of NMF title challengers if the promotion introduces a friendly-focused championship.

Stephen Thompson

Thompson is one of the most decorated kickboxers to ever compete in the UFC Octagon. Despite a recent loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov, he remains one of the top welterweight contenders, and is targeting a UFC comeback for later this year.

Thompson, in addition to his combat sports achimevements, is also recognized as one of nicest athletes to ever compete in combat sports. He’s jokingly discussed a ‘Nicest M******r’ title as an antithesis to Max Holloway’s BMF title.

Stephen Thompson includes Dustin Poirier, Robert Whittaker in NMF debate

In a recent interview with InsideFighting, Thompson was asked who an ideal NMF title opponent would be and named a few UFC stars.

“There’s a bunch of nice guys out there,” Thompson said. “Vicente Luque deserves it, Robert Whittaker for sure at 185. Heavyweight? Tom Aspinall’s a nice guy, I believe. He deserves an NMF belt as well…

“I’m thinking Max Holloway at this point, Dustin Poirier, I can go on and on. There’s a lot of top-notch gentlemen in the UFC at every weight class.”

Thompson and Vicente Luque’s pre-fight promo included talks of an NMF belt, a nod to Luque’s respectful demeanor. Thompson defeated Luque by unanimous decision at UFC 244, just a few fights before Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz’s inaugural BMF title fight.

While Thompson is a respectful personality outside of the Octagon, he’s proven to be a difficult puzzle inside. He’s earned wins over the likes of Geoff Neal, Rory MacDonald, and Johny Hendricks during his UFC tenure.

If an NMF title is ever introduced by the UFC brass, Thompson will almost certainly be considered as one of the inaugural title challengers. According to Thompson, there would be no shortage of potential opponents for the hypothetical belt.

Stephen Thompson UFC

