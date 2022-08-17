Stephen Thompson calls for a rematch with Jorge Masvidal: “The NMF versus the BMF”

UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson wants to face Jorge Masvidal next.

‘Wonderboy’ has been out of action since his decision loss to Belal Muhammad in December 2021. The defeat was the second in a row for the former UFC title challenger. Thompson previously lost to Gilbert Burns by decision at UFC 264 last July.

Since his most recent defeat, the 39-year-old has been quiet as to a return. Thompson publicly turned down a fight with rising prospect Sean Brady, stating that he wanted a fun stylistic matchup, and not a grappler next. In response, the Philadelphia native told him to leave the rankings.

Now, Stephen Thompson has an idea of who he wants to face in his return. In an interview with LowKick MMA, the welterweight veteran called for a matchup with Jorge Masvidal. The two previously clashed in November 2017 at UFC 217 in Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In that outing, the Karate-ace picked up a unanimous decision win. However, Thompson believes that ‘Gamebred’ has improved a lot since their last matchup five years ago. With that in mind, the 39-year-old believes that is the fight to make next.

“I think it would be great, I think it’d be a good fight. He’s improved, I’ve improved, the last time we faced each other, I think, was UFC 217 in Madison Square Garden [and] they got another one of those coming up.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Stephen Thompson continued, “I know he’s going through allegations right now with Colby Covington, we’ll see how that turns out, I don’t think he’s fighting until that’s over. He still is looking for those big money fights at this point, but I think that’ll be exciting, man. The NMF versus the BMF, let’s go.”

What do you think about Stephen Thompson vs. Jorge Masvidal 2? Sound off in the comment section below!

