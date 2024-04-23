Leon Edwards’ coach says he’s “99.9 percent” certain Belal Muhammad is next

By Cole Shelton - April 23, 2024

Dave Lovell, the head coach of Leon Edwards expects his fighter to defend his welterweight title in Manchester against Belal Muhammad.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad

Edwards has not fought since UFC 296 in December when he beat Colby Covington by decision to defend his title. The Brit had been trying to get a fight, and he was reportedly offered fights at UFC 300 against Islam Makhachev, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and Khamzat Chimaev but none came to fruition.

Now, speaking to talkSport, Lovell says Edwards will likely rematch Belal Muhammad next time out.

“The UFC is over here in July, (there is) no doubt Leon will be on that bill. Unfortnately he couldn’t make the 300 bill for whatever reasons, the lads they put to him, Shavkat, Khamzat, Islam, they were all fasting, we were ready to go. It is what it is. There is a big Muslim contingent in England in Manchester, so I think it will be Belal, it’s not written in stone, but 99 (percent) it will be Belal,” Lovell said to talkSport.

Muhammad has been the No. 1 contender at welterweight since he defeated Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 in May of 2023. However, he had been sitting out waiting for the title shot, but it appears it will work out for him as according to Lovell, the rematch will be on the Manchester card in July.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad fought back in March of 2021 in the main event of a Fight Night card at the Apex. Muhammad had stepped up on short notice for the fight, and the scrap ended in a No Contest due to an accident eye poke from Edwards to Muhammad.

Since their first fight, Edwards has gone 4-0 as he beat Nate Diaz, and then knocked out Kamaru Usman to win the belt. He has since defended the belt twice, beating Usman by majority decision and Covington by decision. Muhammad, meanwhile, is 5-0 since their fight and has wins over Burns, Sean Brady, Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson, and Demian Maia.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Belal Muhammad Leon Edwards UFC

