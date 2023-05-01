search
Song Yadong UFC

Song Yadong responds after receiving praise from UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling “Keep the belt, see you in 2024”

By Harry Kettle - May 1, 2023
Song Yadong, UFC Vegas 50

UFC fighter Song Yadong has responded to the praise he received from Aljamain Sterling following his win over the weekend.

Everyone knows that the bantamweight division is stacked beyond belief. From top to bottom, there are world class fighters littered throughout the top 15 and beyond at 135 pounds. The current champion, as many know, is Aljamain Sterling.

However, he isn’t the only bantamweight sensation out there. On Saturday night, Song Yadong made a real statement by putting Ricky Simon to the sword with a phenomenal performance. He beat his foe with a fifth round TKO after controlling the majority of the fight.

As you can imagine, Sterling was pretty invested in seeing a new contender make a name for himself – which is why we were treated to the following interaction on social media.

Sterling: “That dude Song is a beast frfr! #UFCVegas72”

Song: “Keep the belt, see you in 2024”

Song calls out Sterling

Nobody really knows what the future holds for Song Yadong. Yes, he’s an exceptional talent, but he’s also had a few key losses to his name in recent times. It’s so difficult to stand out amongst the crowd at the best of times and at bantamweight, we’d argue it’s never been harder.

For Aljamain Sterling, his mission statement is simple: focus on the task at hand. Next weekend, he will step into the Octagon and go face to face with Henry Cejudo.

The two clearly don’t like one another and that much is obvious. For the state of the division, though, you’d have to imagine Song will be cheering for Aljamain.

Are you excited by the idea of Song Yadong taking on Aljamain Sterling? Who do you believe will be the UFC bantamweight champion by the end of the year? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Paulo Costa Luke Rockhold

Paulo Costa takes aim at Luke Rockhold for having his teeth cracked by Mike Perry: “OMG Luke will have a hard time kissing guys now”

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2023
Song Yadong, UFC Vegas 50
UFC Vegas 72

Pros react after Song Yadong stops Ricky Simon in UFC Vegas 72 main event

Chris Taylor - April 29, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 72 event was headlined by a key bantamweight matchup featuring Song Yadong taking on Ricky Simon. Song (2o-7-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a TKO loss […]

Song-Yadong
Song Yadong

UFC Vegas 72 Results: Song Yadong KO's Ricky Simon (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 29, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 72 event is headlined by a key bantamweight matchup featuring Song Yadong taking on Ricky Simon. Song (2o-7-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a TKO […]

Song Yadong, Ricky Simon, UFC Vegas 72
Song Yadong

UFC Vegas 72: 'Song vs. Simon' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - April 29, 2023

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 72 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon. Song (19-7-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since […]

ONE Championship
Dana White

Chatri Sityodtong open to co-promotion with UFC: “It’s very clear there are two big giants, one in the east and one in the west"

Zain Bando - April 28, 2023

ONE Championship isn’t afraid of collaboration, according to ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong. During an appearance on “The MMA Hour” to promote ONE Fight Night 10, which takes place May 5 in Colorado, Sityodtong mentioned the […]

Brady Hiestand

Brady Hiestand "not surprised" the ref stopped his fight against Batgerel Danaa, eyes Christian Rodriguez at UFC 289: "He didn't even protest the stoppage"

Cole Shelton - April 28, 2023
Sean Strickland
UFC

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland gets roasted by reporter during recent interview (Video)

Zain Bando - April 28, 2023

Sean Strickland is a character to some. To others, he can’t take a joke. That was the case during a recent interview with Nina-Marie Daniele, a UFC and social media personality that has been prominently […]

Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman reveals he's fallen in love with the sport again, targets return within the next few months: "I’ve been training now and I just feel stronger"

Lewis Simpson - April 28, 2023

Kamaru Usman is re-finding his love for the sport of mixed martial arts and wants to return within the next couple of months. Since making his professional debut in 2012, Usman is currently facing the […]

Luke Rockhold
Israel Adesanya

Luke Rockhold open to UFC return to face "true champion" Israel Adesanya: "I think I present a lot of problems for Izzy"

Cole Shelton - April 28, 2023

Luke Rockhold isn’t ruling out fighting for the UFC again. Rockhold came back last August at UFC 278 after three years away and suffered a decision loss to Paulo Costa. It was his third defeat […]

Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker discusses his newly announced matchup with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290: “I do believe that I am just better”

Susan Cox - April 28, 2023

Robert Whittaker is discussing his newly announced matchup with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290. UFC 290 will take place on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena facility in Paradise, Nevada. Whittaker (24-6 […]