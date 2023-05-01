Song Yadong responds after receiving praise from UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling “Keep the belt, see you in 2024”

UFC fighter Song Yadong has responded to the praise he received from Aljamain Sterling following his win over the weekend.

Everyone knows that the bantamweight division is stacked beyond belief. From top to bottom, there are world class fighters littered throughout the top 15 and beyond at 135 pounds. The current champion, as many know, is Aljamain Sterling.

However, he isn’t the only bantamweight sensation out there. On Saturday night, Song Yadong made a real statement by putting Ricky Simon to the sword with a phenomenal performance. He beat his foe with a fifth round TKO after controlling the majority of the fight.

As you can imagine, Sterling was pretty invested in seeing a new contender make a name for himself – which is why we were treated to the following interaction on social media.

Keep the belt, see you in 2024 https://t.co/lfhDZ474sd — Song Yadong (@SongYadongLFG) April 30, 2023

Sterling: “That dude Song is a beast frfr! #UFCVegas72”

Song: “Keep the belt, see you in 2024”

Song calls out Sterling

Nobody really knows what the future holds for Song Yadong. Yes, he’s an exceptional talent, but he’s also had a few key losses to his name in recent times. It’s so difficult to stand out amongst the crowd at the best of times and at bantamweight, we’d argue it’s never been harder.

For Aljamain Sterling, his mission statement is simple: focus on the task at hand. Next weekend, he will step into the Octagon and go face to face with Henry Cejudo.

The two clearly don’t like one another and that much is obvious. For the state of the division, though, you’d have to imagine Song will be cheering for Aljamain.

Are you excited by the idea of Song Yadong taking on Aljamain Sterling? Who do you believe will be the UFC bantamweight champion by the end of the year? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!